name :
----------------------------
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
CyberConnect2
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
kurosama
,
raph64
astralum
astralum
> blog
Inside xbox : présentation de VIGOR (bohemia interactive)
Pour ceux qui souhaitent decouvrir le projet des dev d"arma 3 et dayz :
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48_RexU9hqk
xbox inside
tags :
vigor
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/11/2018 at 10:19 PM by
astralum
comments (
4
)
cajp45
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 10:30 PM
Intéressant.
kamikaze1985
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 10:37 PM
A voir.
Disponible dès cet été sur Xbox en Game Preview.
Trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0SVK1aS6bA
Gameplay:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elTzqR7PcE4
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 10:56 PM
Yes ça peut être cool
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 11:57 PM
On a même pas eu d'annonce d'un jeu de juillet je crois...(pass)
