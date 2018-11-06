profile
name : ----------------------------
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CyberConnect2
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
astralum
astralum
astralum > blog
Inside xbox : présentation de VIGOR (bohemia interactive)
Pour ceux qui souhaitent decouvrir le projet des dev d"arma 3 et dayz :

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48_RexU9hqk
xbox inside
    tags : vigor
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/11/2018 at 10:19 PM by astralum
    comments (4)
    cajp45 posted the 06/11/2018 at 10:30 PM
    Intéressant.
    kamikaze1985 posted the 06/11/2018 at 10:37 PM
    A voir.
    Disponible dès cet été sur Xbox en Game Preview.

    Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0SVK1aS6bA
    Gameplay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elTzqR7PcE4
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/11/2018 at 10:56 PM
    Yes ça peut être cool
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/11/2018 at 11:57 PM
    On a même pas eu d'annonce d'un jeu de juillet je crois...(pass)
