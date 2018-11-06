accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Muramasa
profile
195
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
zackfair59plus
,
tvirus
,
chris92
,
kizito5
,
rkazuya
,
youki
,
reikoririn
,
lambo
,
liquidus00
,
bibi300
,
escobar
,
strifedcloud
,
sokarius
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
bladagun
,
lucy
,
shampix
,
shima
,
estellise
,
voxen
,
metasonic
,
sacks
,
robin73
,
sboubi
,
shanks
,
zabuza
,
sephiroth07
,
papysnake
,
carmichael
,
alozius
,
cuthbert
,
jeanouillz
,
fullbuster
,
viveff
,
fantacitron
,
shoga
,
kensama
,
eldren
,
rahxephon1
,
stonesjack
,
chdav
,
achille
,
apollokami
,
darkvador
,
dragonkevin
,
neokiller
,
trez
,
grozourson
,
shazbot
,
rkm18
,
svr
,
vanilla59
,
gtoonizuka69
,
vonkuru
,
square
,
aiolia081
,
milo42
,
i8
,
thib50
,
minx
,
klepapangue
,
anonymous340
,
kwak
,
yukilin
,
zelda59279
,
lucrate
,
darknova
,
terminator
,
shinz0
,
asakim
,
darksephiroth
,
binou87
,
kasumi
,
docteurdeggman
,
idd
,
shido
,
sauronsg
,
jwolf
,
yagate
,
000000000000000000
,
akd
,
musicforlife
,
hipou
,
loudiyi
,
grimmroy
,
uta
,
hebuspsa
,
tzine
,
qbigaara49
,
choupiloutre
,
twins
,
linkart
,
biggy
,
jaune
,
kurosama
,
kiruo
,
jf17
,
trafalgar
,
momotaros
,
heroux
,
seiyasnake
,
krjc
,
furtifdor
,
drakeramore
,
goldmen33
,
ripley
,
supatony
,
takahito
,
calishnikov
,
tripy73
,
amassous
,
gunotak
,
mickurt
,
mustdie
,
diablass59
,
syndrome
,
kenshuiin
,
yogfei
,
snakeorliquid
,
chester
,
hyoga42
,
spaaz
,
lightjack
,
ritalix
,
linkiorra
,
maldara69600
,
darkyx
,
heracles
,
lefumier
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
ykarin
,
patourde
,
darkfoxx
,
skyzein
,
gizmo2142
,
blackbox
,
link80
,
odv78
,
korou
,
playstation2008
,
ootaniisensei
,
angelcloud
,
maxibesttof
,
astralbouille
,
jorostar
,
darkulqui
,
shiranui
,
fortep
,
archesstat
,
rendan
,
sandman
,
x1x2
,
lordguyver
,
kenpokan
,
cb
,
chronokami
,
lilong
,
exemplay
,
ravyxxs
,
shindo
,
naruto780
,
netero
,
nekonoctis
,
gat
,
nmariodk
,
neckbreaker71
,
arngrim
,
shiroyashagin
,
xars01
,
nindo64
,
sorow
,
e3payne
,
jozen15
,
sorento
,
torotoro59
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
killia
,
yaakus
,
xxxxxx0
,
narustorm
,
rayzorx09
,
zboobi
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
kevisiano
,
niveforever
,
corrin
,
sujetdelta
,
kwathor
,
fandenutella
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2842
visites since opening :
3443637
shincloud
> blog
Des infos sur Nier Automata sur One S?
Juste pour savoir, car sur One X il sera apparemment en 4k 60fps, mais sur One S? 720p? 900p (comme sur PS4)
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/11/2018 at 04:48 PM by
shincloud
comments (
7
)
negan
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 04:50 PM
Des rumeurs sur une baisse de prix de la X (349) passe sur le monstre
shincloud
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 04:51 PM
negan
j'y crois pas pour la baisse de prix, pourquoi ne pas l'avoir fait directement :/ dommage, car je l'aurai pris direct à ce prix la, la One X
negan
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 04:53 PM
shincloud
2 revendeurs en même temps qui ferais la même erreur Hum
ritalix
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 04:55 PM
negan
si elle baisse de prix + un bon prix de reprise pour la S je pense que je saute le pas, me manquera plus que la tv 4 K, après jsp si y'a une différence sur une tv 1080p
trodark
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 04:55 PM
Seulement en démarche, confirmé ?
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 04:57 PM
trodark
Démat only
shincloud
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 05:00 PM
negan
Peux être que Sony baisse ça console soir, Microsoft ripostera... j'aimerai bien XD, mais c'est encore un doux rêve, t'imagine 150euro, ca serai juste énorme, un grand coup
trodark
Malheureusement on dirait bien :/
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
trodark Malheureusement on dirait bien :/