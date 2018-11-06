profile
Des infos sur Nier Automata sur One S?
Juste pour savoir, car sur One X il sera apparemment en 4k 60fps, mais sur One S? 720p? 900p (comme sur PS4)

    posted the 06/11/2018 at 04:48 PM by shincloud
    comments (7)
    negan posted the 06/11/2018 at 04:50 PM
    Des rumeurs sur une baisse de prix de la X (349) passe sur le monstre
    shincloud posted the 06/11/2018 at 04:51 PM
    negan j'y crois pas pour la baisse de prix, pourquoi ne pas l'avoir fait directement :/ dommage, car je l'aurai pris direct à ce prix la, la One X
    negan posted the 06/11/2018 at 04:53 PM
    shincloud 2 revendeurs en même temps qui ferais la même erreur Hum
    ritalix posted the 06/11/2018 at 04:55 PM
    negan si elle baisse de prix + un bon prix de reprise pour la S je pense que je saute le pas, me manquera plus que la tv 4 K, après jsp si y'a une différence sur une tv 1080p
    trodark posted the 06/11/2018 at 04:55 PM
    Seulement en démarche, confirmé ?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/11/2018 at 04:57 PM
    trodark Démat only
    shincloud posted the 06/11/2018 at 05:00 PM
    negan Peux être que Sony baisse ça console soir, Microsoft ripostera... j'aimerai bien XD, mais c'est encore un doux rêve, t'imagine 150euro, ca serai juste énorme, un grand coup

    trodark Malheureusement on dirait bien :/
