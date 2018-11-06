accueil
[Trailer E3 2018] Team Sonic Racing
Petit trailer pour Team Sonic Racing qui débarquera sur Switch, One et PS4.
Pas de date de sortie pour le moment
https://gematsu.com/2018/06/team-sonic-racing-e3-2018-trailer
posted the 06/11/2018 at 03:15 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
5
)
guiguif
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 03:23 PM
Mouais toujours la meme map meme si le tease d'un circuit inspiré de la ville de Sonic Unleashed dont j'ai plus le nom a l'air classe
rbz
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 03:26 PM
incompréhensible ... ta jun senoue et crush 40 pour ça mais pas pour un sonic colors ou forces par exemple
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 03:40 PM
Déception... alors qu'un remaster de All-Star Transformed aurait fait le taf (ou une version deluxe avec des nouveaux persos et pistes!)
kraken
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 03:41 PM
rbz
Surement car de l'aveu de Sega(dans leur com E3), le jeu veut s'inspirer de leur histoire Arcade dans son gameplay(et Crush 40 c'est aussi Daytona)
rocan
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 03:42 PM
Toujours cette impression que les voitures lévitent légèrement au dessus des pistes et qui coupe toute impression de vitesse..
Surement car de l'aveu de Sega(dans leur com E3), le jeu veut s'inspirer de leur histoire Arcade dans son gameplay(et Crush 40 c'est aussi Daytona)