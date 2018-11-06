profile
Jurassic World Evolution : un premier test !
Multi
Et c'est Jeuxvideo.com qui lance les hostilitées ! Et c'est une très bonne première note 17/20 :

    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:39 PM by link571
    comments (10)
    negan posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:45 PM
    C'est bon ca
    e3ologue posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:46 PM
    Je suis rassuré
    link571 posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:46 PM
    Désolé pour l'image, je n'arrive pas la mettre en grand
    maxleresistant posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:46 PM
    Super! j'avais peur que la qualité ne soit pas au rdv (on sait jamais surtout avec les jeux à licence)
    negan posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:49 PM
    link571 Colle ça

    [img=700]https://zupimages.net/up/18/24/fitl.png[/img]
    link571 posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:49 PM
    En tout cas pour moi qui n'ai pas l'habitude de prendre des jeux en démat, je ne pourrais pas attendre le mois prochain pour la version boite donc je pense passé par la case démat pour ce titre
    link571 posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:51 PM
    negan Merci
    negan posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:52 PM
    link571
    slad posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:59 PM
    Aaah trop cool!
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 06/11/2018 at 02:01 PM
    Impossible de jouer en mode bac à sable sans argent illimité pourquoi c'est négatif ça respecte la franchise rappel :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjIzEXI9CVQ
