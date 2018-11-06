accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
kurosama
,
minx
,
anakaris
,
sephiroth07
name :
Jurassic World Evolution
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Frontier Developments
genre :
simulation et gestion
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
45
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
jarno
,
arsh
,
minx
,
tvirus
,
boyd
,
supatony
,
yuri
,
liquidus00
,
chris92
,
funkenstein
,
artemis
,
bibi300
,
svr
,
aleco
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
tm
,
voxen
,
cuthbert
,
shampix
,
mickurt
,
kiruo
,
strifedcloud
,
spoiler2
,
valien
,
shinz0
,
binou87
,
drakeramore
,
amassous
,
darksephiroth
,
jf17
,
chester
,
link49
,
heracles
,
diablass59
,
kyogamer
,
lordguyver
,
rickles
,
terminator
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
torotoro59
,
sephiroth07
link571
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1068
visites since opening :
846244
link571
> blog
all
PS4
PS3
Wii U
Multi
Cinema
Divers
Switch
Jurassic World Evolution : un premier test !
Multi
Et c'est Jeuxvideo.com qui lance les hostilitées ! Et c'est une très bonne première note 17/20 :
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:39 PM by
link571
comments (
10
)
negan
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:45 PM
C'est bon ca
e3ologue
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:46 PM
Je suis rassuré
link571
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:46 PM
Désolé pour l'image, je n'arrive pas la mettre en grand
maxleresistant
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:46 PM
Super! j'avais peur que la qualité ne soit pas au rdv (on sait jamais surtout avec les jeux à licence)
negan
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:49 PM
link571
Colle ça
[img=700]https://zupimages.net/up/18/24/fitl.png[/img]
link571
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:49 PM
En tout cas pour moi qui n'ai pas l'habitude de prendre des jeux en démat, je ne pourrais pas attendre le mois prochain pour la version boite donc je pense passé par la case démat pour ce titre
link571
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:51 PM
negan
Merci
negan
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:52 PM
link571
slad
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:59 PM
Aaah trop cool!
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 02:01 PM
Impossible de jouer en mode bac à sable sans argent illimité
pourquoi c'est négatif ça respecte la franchise rappel :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjIzEXI9CVQ
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
[img=700]https://zupimages.net/up/18/24/fitl.png[/img]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjIzEXI9CVQ