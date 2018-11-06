profile
#E32018 Sony: Départ du Hypetrain dans 2h00 !
Exclusivités PS4


Chacun sa place, pas de bagarre, que la bonne ambiance règne
Nous comptons sur Sony pour nous faire sourire et pour nous faire vivre un grand moment !



Allons nous battre le record de 125 membres présents ?!





Le Showcase aura lieu cette nuit à 3h00 du matin.

TheBig4 seront SpiderMan, The Last Of Us Part II, Death Stranding et Ghost Of Tushima !



    posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:06 PM by sora78
    comments (39)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:08 PM
    Yeahhh!!!
    victorsagat posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:08 PM
    He mais j’avais pris un ticket
    ravyxxs posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:09 PM
    J'avais pris mon ticket aussi. Remboursez
    stefanpsp posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:10 PM
    Merci
    smashfan posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:11 PM
    Perso je regarderais la conf demain au petit dej !
    lyuchiwa10 posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:12 PM
    Oh yeah, j'y suis merci sora78 vivement.
    maxleresistant posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:13 PM
    Par contre je vais pas pouvoir être là en direct, c'est relou ces confs à 3h du mat...
    Sont chiant Sony avec ça...
    mooplol posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:13 PM
    Putain 3h du matin ça se mérite toujours une conf Sony
    deepvertigo posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:15 PM
    Je veux y etre !!!!!
    kaiden posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:15 PM
    eh oh l'ami je suis ou moi?
    slad posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:18 PM
    Plus si hypé que ça maintenant que le new From est passé mais curieux tout de même.
    kaiden posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:18 PM
    fout moi sur l'epaule de dante
    mad1 posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:18 PM
    Je suis là!!!!!!
    marchand2sable posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:19 PM
    Sora78

    Cool je suis juste a gauche de toi, je suis donc le second du Hype Train
    nady posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:20 PM
    Je n'avais pas pris de ticket et je n'ai pas de place !?
    Je vous trainerai en justice pour ne pas m'avoir forcé à la consommation
    lastboss posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:22 PM
    Moi aussi mets moi devant
    foxstep posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:25 PM
    rendan posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:25 PM
    Yeeeeeaaahhhhh j'arrive!!
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:25 PM
    Je veux un ticket et être à l'avant du train pour mieux amortir en cas de choc
    oenomaus posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:28 PM
    Ce sera en rediffusion demain. Si non la journée boulot sera difficile
    60teraflops posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:29 PM
    J'avais pris un ticket aussi
    furtifdor posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:29 PM
    Comme dhab, je veux une place à côté du pilote haha !
    shinz0 posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:30 PM
    Restons humble et ne vendons pas la peau l'ours

    J'ai pris un ticket pour aller dormir, j'ai une vie je bosse demain
    noouns posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:31 PM
    Je peux avoir un ticket et être le chauffeur responsable de votre mort.. (Je sais c’est sadique)

    Sora78 :

    Je prends place avec vous.
    minbox posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:31 PM
    La crème de la crème
    denton posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:31 PM
    Le seul qui mérite vraiment ma présence c'est Death Stranding mais.je passe mon tour cette année
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:34 PM
    Le sly qui ferait plaisir
    kurosu posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:35 PM
    Sora78 Au premier rang dans le cockpit ou sur le nez du train stp
    Ou bien à côté de Dante pour lui tenir compagnie
    kenjushi posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:35 PM
    60teraflops : t'inquiete, si tu regarde bien le bas du train et vers l'avant on y voit ta tronche
    melkaba posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:36 PM
    Moi je veux bien un siège !
    doduo posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:39 PM
    Marde j'ai raté le train :/
    shambala93 posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:45 PM
    Je préfère ne pas la prendre après le déraillement de celui de 2017
    commandermargulis posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:46 PM
    Je vais me lever pour la conf. Ce soir 9.00 PM au lit!
    evilchris posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:47 PM
    j'ai chopé mon ticket à -50% sur le bon coin
    ravyxxs posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:47 PM
    maxleresistant Il est 20h là bas ou 21h durant la conf, ils vont pas changé leur plan pour les beaux yeux des français.
    fiveagainstone posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:55 PM
    Je vais jamais tenir jusqu'à 3h du mat'. Je dormirai depuis longtemps ^^'
    maxleresistant posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:56 PM
    ravyxxs ca fait des années qu'ils utilisent cette horaire pourri, et c'est pas que pour les francais, mais pour toute l'europe, soit 500+ millions de personnes.

    Enfin si Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft etc etc arrivent à avoir des horaires compatible avec l'europe, je pense que Sony peut aussi trouver un meilleur crénaux.

    Bref l'excuse du "ils peuvent pas", c'est bidon. Mais bon.
    kurosu posted the 06/11/2018 at 02:02 PM
    maxleresistant ou peut-être que les heures sont pas libres et que tout est déjà décidé entre eux
    Puis comme dit Ravyxxs, osef des français
    Car tu as aussi des événements ici qui ne tiennent pas compte des horaires mondiaux
    kikoo31 posted the 06/11/2018 at 02:03 PM
    maxleresistant +1000
