Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
name :
Ghost of Tsushima
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sucker Punch
genre :
action
profile
articles :
646
visites since opening :
857897
sora78
> blog
all
Exclusivités PS4
Divers
Jeux Multiplateformes
nouvelle catégorie
#E32018 Sony: Départ du Hypetrain dans 2h00 !
Exclusivités PS4
Chacun sa place, pas de bagarre, que la bonne ambiance règne
Nous comptons sur Sony pour nous faire sourire et pour nous faire vivre un grand moment !
Allons nous battre le record de 125 membres présents ?!
Le Showcase aura lieu cette nuit à 3h00 du matin.
TheBig4 seront SpiderMan, The Last Of Us Part II, Death Stranding et Ghost Of Tushima !
/
-
0
tags :
10
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:06 PM by
sora78
comments (
39
)
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:08 PM
Yeahhh!!!
victorsagat
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:08 PM
He mais j’avais pris un ticket
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:09 PM
J'avais pris mon ticket aussi. Remboursez
stefanpsp
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:10 PM
Merci
smashfan
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:11 PM
Perso je regarderais la conf demain au petit dej !
lyuchiwa10
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:12 PM
Oh yeah, j'y suis merci sora78 vivement.
maxleresistant
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:13 PM
Par contre je vais pas pouvoir être là en direct, c'est relou ces confs à 3h du mat...
Sont chiant Sony avec ça...
mooplol
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:13 PM
Putain 3h du matin ça se mérite toujours une conf Sony
deepvertigo
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:15 PM
Je veux y etre !!!!!
kaiden
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:15 PM
eh oh l'ami je suis ou moi?
slad
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:18 PM
Plus si hypé que ça maintenant que le new From est passé mais curieux tout de même.
kaiden
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:18 PM
fout moi sur l'epaule de dante
mad1
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:18 PM
Je suis là!!!!!!
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:19 PM
Sora78
Cool je suis juste a gauche de toi, je suis donc le second du Hype Train
nady
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:20 PM
Je n'avais pas pris de ticket et je n'ai pas de place !?
Je vous trainerai en justice pour ne pas m'avoir forcé à la consommation
lastboss
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:22 PM
Moi aussi mets moi devant
foxstep
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:25 PM
rendan
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:25 PM
Yeeeeeaaahhhhh j'arrive!!
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:25 PM
Je veux un ticket et être à l'avant du train pour mieux amortir en cas de choc
oenomaus
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:28 PM
Ce sera en rediffusion demain. Si non la journée boulot sera difficile
60teraflops
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:29 PM
J'avais pris un ticket aussi
furtifdor
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:29 PM
Comme dhab, je veux une place à côté du pilote haha !
shinz0
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:30 PM
Restons humble et ne vendons pas la peau l'ours
J'ai pris un ticket pour aller dormir, j'ai une vie je bosse demain
noouns
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:31 PM
Je peux avoir un ticket et être le chauffeur responsable de votre mort.. (Je sais c’est sadique)
Sora78
:
Je prends place avec vous.
minbox
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:31 PM
La crème de la crème
denton
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:31 PM
Le seul qui mérite vraiment ma présence c'est Death Stranding mais.je passe mon tour cette année
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:34 PM
Le sly qui ferait plaisir
kurosu
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:35 PM
Sora78
Au premier rang dans le cockpit ou sur le nez du train stp
Ou bien à côté de Dante pour lui tenir compagnie
kenjushi
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:35 PM
60teraflops
: t'inquiete, si tu regarde bien le bas du train et vers l'avant on y voit ta tronche
melkaba
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:36 PM
Moi je veux bien un siège !
doduo
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:39 PM
Marde j'ai raté le train :/
shambala93
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:45 PM
Je préfère ne pas la prendre après le déraillement de celui de 2017
commandermargulis
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:46 PM
Je vais me lever pour la conf. Ce soir 9.00 PM au lit!
evilchris
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:47 PM
j'ai chopé mon ticket à -50% sur le bon coin
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:47 PM
maxleresistant
Il est 20h là bas ou 21h durant la conf, ils vont pas changé leur plan pour les beaux yeux des français.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:55 PM
Je vais jamais tenir jusqu'à 3h du mat'. Je dormirai depuis longtemps ^^'
maxleresistant
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:56 PM
ravyxxs
ca fait des années qu'ils utilisent cette horaire pourri, et c'est pas que pour les francais, mais pour toute l'europe, soit 500+ millions de personnes.
Enfin si Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft etc etc arrivent à avoir des horaires compatible avec l'europe, je pense que Sony peut aussi trouver un meilleur crénaux.
Bref l'excuse du "ils peuvent pas", c'est bidon. Mais bon.
kurosu
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 02:02 PM
maxleresistant
ou peut-être que les heures sont pas libres et que tout est déjà décidé entre eux
Puis comme dit Ravyxxs, osef des français
Car tu as aussi des événements ici qui ne tiennent pas compte des horaires mondiaux
kikoo31
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 02:03 PM
maxleresistant
+1000
citer un membre
