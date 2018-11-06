- ラトンボルゼトー -
Devil May Cry V
4
name : Devil May Cry V
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
rbz
69
rbz
articles : 593
visites since opening : 674012
DMC V OST
News








    2
    posted the 06/11/2018 at 12:52 PM by rbz
    comments (6)
    rbz posted the 06/11/2018 at 12:53 PM
    Guiguif
    racsnk posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:02 PM
    OH putain sérieux?
    guiguif posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:07 PM
    rbz Thanks, d'ailleurs Leonr4 avait posté le clip (nul a iech) https://youtu.be/8k6GC5NtuAg

    J'espere que chaque perso aura sa song
    foxstep posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:28 PM
    Classe les thèmes.
    kaiden posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:41 PM
    je kiff bien
    kurosu posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:56 PM
    Classe
