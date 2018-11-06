accueil
- ラトンボルゼトー -
4
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
yamy
,
eldren
,
leonr4
,
kurosama
name :
Devil May Cry V
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
69
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cloudragnarok
,
escobar
,
lanni
,
estellise
,
zabuza
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
svr
,
sokarius
,
temporell
,
fullbuster
,
sebthemajin
,
sephiroth07
,
dx93
,
eldren
,
trafalgar
,
neokiller
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
terminator
,
yukilin
,
rosewood
,
loudiyi
,
kenren
,
amassous
,
ootaniisensei
,
supatony
,
gunotak
,
idd
,
ykarin
,
torankusu
,
milo42
,
kizito5
,
chester
,
binou87
,
giusnake
,
spaaz
,
linkiorra
,
cuthbert
,
koriyu
,
odv78
,
kyogamer
,
kamuikun
,
shiranui
,
cb
,
sonilka
,
momotaros
,
magium
,
astralbouille
,
lordguyver
,
nekonoctis
,
shigeryu
,
kurosama
,
gat
,
carapuce
,
neckbreaker71
,
tvirus
,
smashfan
,
spawnini
,
zboobi
,
narukamisan
,
shambala93
,
shindo
,
corrin
,
kali
,
raph64
,
racsnk
,
iglooo
,
jozen15
,
salocin
rbz
rbz
DMC V OST
News
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/11/2018 at 12:52 PM by rbz
rbz
comments (6)
6
)
rbz
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 12:53 PM
Guiguif
racsnk
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:02 PM
OH putain sérieux?
guiguif
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:07 PM
rbz
Thanks, d'ailleurs
Leonr4
avait posté le clip (nul a iech)
https://youtu.be/8k6GC5NtuAg
J'espere que chaque perso aura sa song
foxstep
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:28 PM
Classe les thèmes.
kaiden
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:41 PM
je kiff bien
kurosu
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:56 PM
Classe
J'espere que chaque perso aura sa song