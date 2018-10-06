CN Play
profile
Jeux Vidéo
239
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
tuni
83
Likes
Likers
tuni
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 670
visites since opening : 505850
tuni > blog
Conférences Xbox/Bethesda : Libre antenne
En attendant les conférences Xbox/Bethesda, retrouvez Lola, Shoops & moi même sur les différentes plateformes avec libre antenne sur Discord pour venir débattre de l'E3 et des confs à venir En live jusqu'au bout de la nuit



[video]http://mixer.com/cnplaytv[/video]



https://discord.gg/Czc4HsT
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/10/2018 at 04:07 PM by tuni
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre