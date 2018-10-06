profile
Jeux Vidéo
239
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
spaulding
4
Likes
Likers
spaulding
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6
visites since opening : 12951
spaulding > blog
Paladins Switch mode portable .
Faute d'avoir Overwatch , on peut constater que les mecs ont fait un beau boulot sur le portage et quand on voit certains autre jeux c'est bien de le noter ... Jeu fluide , jolie, plutôt net , tout ça en mode portable .



Espérons que Blizzard s'en inspirent .
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/10/2018 at 01:40 PM by spaulding
    comments (9)
    darksly posted the 06/10/2018 at 01:43 PM
    Il parait que sur switch y a pas besoin d'overwatch y a déjà splatoon
    furtifdor posted the 06/10/2018 at 01:54 PM
    Si Nintendo annonce Fortnite et Overatch sur Switch à l'E3.....
    Jsuis pas un gros fan de ces jeux mais ça risque de faire un sacré carton!
    darksly posted the 06/10/2018 at 01:58 PM
    furtifdor fortnite a fuité, mais Blizzard a répété le mois dernier qu'ils avaient suffisamment de boulot avec les version ps4 one et pc pour ne pas avoir le temps de s'occuper de développer pour d'autres supports.
    kidicarus posted the 06/10/2018 at 02:08 PM
    Y a une autre grosse vidéo sur nintendoeverthing qui montre le gameplay tv.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/10/2018 at 02:09 PM
    Pourvu que le Free to play tarde pas trop .
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/10/2018 at 02:10 PM
    darksly Oui mais derrière Blizzard il y a Activision et comme Activisition n' aime pas la Switch .
    darksly posted the 06/10/2018 at 02:26 PM
    darkxehanort94 la switch je ne sais pas, mais ils aiment le pognon
    sphinx posted the 06/10/2018 at 02:40 PM
    Version salon : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6pIsbvDrQw
    escobar posted the 06/10/2018 at 02:44 PM
    Propre sa tourne bien
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre