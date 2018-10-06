accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
spaulding
> blog
Paladins Switch mode portable .
Faute d'avoir Overwatch , on peut constater que les mecs ont fait un beau boulot sur le portage et quand on voit certains autre jeux c'est bien de le noter ... Jeu fluide , jolie, plutôt net , tout ça en mode portable
.
Espérons que Blizzard s'en inspirent .
posted the 06/10/2018 at 01:40 PM by
comments (
darksly
posted
the 06/10/2018 at 01:43 PM
Il parait que sur switch y a pas besoin d'overwatch y a déjà splatoon
furtifdor
posted
the 06/10/2018 at 01:54 PM
Si Nintendo annonce Fortnite et Overatch sur Switch à l'E3.....
Jsuis pas un gros fan de ces jeux mais ça risque de faire un sacré carton!
darksly
posted
the 06/10/2018 at 01:58 PM
furtifdor
fortnite a fuité, mais Blizzard a répété le mois dernier qu'ils avaient suffisamment de boulot avec les version ps4 one et pc pour ne pas avoir le temps de s'occuper de développer pour d'autres supports.
kidicarus
posted
the 06/10/2018 at 02:08 PM
Y a une autre grosse vidéo sur nintendoeverthing qui montre le gameplay tv.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 06/10/2018 at 02:09 PM
Pourvu que le Free to play tarde pas trop .
darkxehanort94
posted
the 06/10/2018 at 02:10 PM
darksly
Oui mais derrière Blizzard il y a Activision
et comme Activisition n' aime pas la Switch .
darksly
posted
the 06/10/2018 at 02:26 PM
darkxehanort94
la switch je ne sais pas, mais ils aiment le pognon
sphinx
posted
the 06/10/2018 at 02:40 PM
Version salon :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6pIsbvDrQw
escobar
posted
the 06/10/2018 at 02:44 PM
Propre sa tourne bien
Jsuis pas un gros fan de ces jeux mais ça risque de faire un sacré carton!