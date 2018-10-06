« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Sea of Solitude
2
name : Sea of Solitude
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
[E32018] Sea of Solitude / Images











Site du Jeu
    posted the 06/10/2018 at 07:44 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    vfries posted the 06/10/2018 at 08:20 AM
    il peut m'intéresser
    e3ologue posted the 06/10/2018 at 08:51 AM
    apparemment le jeu avait déjà été présenté y a 2 ans en tant qu'indé
