profile
Unravel 2
0
Like
Likers
name : Unravel 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : N.C
genre : plates-formes
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
ioop
12
Likes
Likers
ioop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 9
visites since opening : 122338
ioop > blog
Live Twitch Unravel Two (solo)
Sur PS4 Pro (sans commentaire), je joue en solo

Le live : https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/09/2018 at 10:40 PM by ioop
    comments (1)
    e3ologue posted the 06/09/2018 at 10:55 PM
    ah ouais t'es au taquet
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre