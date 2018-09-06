profile
name : Battlefield V
platform : Xbox One
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : DICE
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Battlefield V : deux vidéos du multijoueur


JVL - https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/battlefield-v-preesente-du-gameplay-pour-son-multijoueur-89678
    posted the 06/09/2018 at 09:20 PM by gat
    comments (8)
    zanpa posted the 06/09/2018 at 09:22 PM
    le temps que tu construise un truc, tu as le temps de te faire buter 10 fois
    kurorolucifuru posted the 06/09/2018 at 09:27 PM
    Bof on dirait le dernier call of mauvaise idée de reprendre la deuxième guerre mondiale quand le concurrent l'a déjà fais quelque mois plus tôt.
    shinobeee posted the 06/09/2018 at 09:38 PM
    impressionnant tout les éléments de gameplay rajouté
    shambala93 posted the 06/09/2018 at 09:48 PM
    Ça sent tellement le réchauffé... cette lourdeur
    whookid posted the 06/09/2018 at 09:49 PM
    Je suppose que ça tourne sur le dernier PC de la mort a 2000 euros?
    mrvince posted the 06/09/2018 at 10:00 PM
    Tellement hâte. J'ai adoré le 1.
    walterwhite posted the 06/09/2018 at 10:49 PM
    Je kiffe, beaucoup plus nerveux que le 1 et la map de nuit est particulièrement bien fichue.
    thomass2 posted the 06/09/2018 at 10:49 PM
    whookid bof franchement c'est meme pas impressionnant graphiquement
