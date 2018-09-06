accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
2
genzzo
name :
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
N.C
genre :
plates-formes
other versions :
PlayStation 4
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
406
link49
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy : Images Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
Voici des Images du jeu Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy :
Activision dévoile des images de la version Nitendo Switch. Pour rappel, cette version sortia le 29 juin prochain...
Source :
https://nintendoeverything.com/crash-bandicoot-n-sane-trilogy-switch-screenshots/
tags :
posted the 06/09/2018 at 12:45 PM by
link49
comments (
8
)
saram
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 12:46 PM
Sympa pour jouer en mode portable mais il va tellement rayonner sur X en 4k
negan
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 12:46 PM
Les textures bavent autant sur PS4 ?
roy001
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 12:48 PM
negan
visiblement non
link49
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 12:49 PM
J'ai acheté le jeu sur Ps4, et ça me suffit amplement. Je repasse pas à la caisse...
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 12:52 PM
j'aimerais trop un CTR remake avec online sur PS4
kikoo31
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 12:53 PM
marchand2sable
+1000
sora78
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 12:58 PM
marchand2sable
gerardrementbu
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 01:14 PM
Je ne suis donnerai pas 1ct à cette entreprise cancéreuse.
+1000