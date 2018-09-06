Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
name : Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : N.C
genre : plates-formes
other versions : PlayStation 4 -
link49
link49
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy : Images Nintendo Switch
Voici des Images du jeu Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy :





















Activision dévoile des images de la version Nitendo Switch. Pour rappel, cette version sortia le 29 juin prochain...

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/crash-bandicoot-n-sane-trilogy-switch-screenshots/
    comments (8)
    saram posted the 06/09/2018 at 12:46 PM
    Sympa pour jouer en mode portable mais il va tellement rayonner sur X en 4k
    negan posted the 06/09/2018 at 12:46 PM
    Les textures bavent autant sur PS4 ?
    roy001 posted the 06/09/2018 at 12:48 PM
    negan visiblement non
    link49 posted the 06/09/2018 at 12:49 PM
    J'ai acheté le jeu sur Ps4, et ça me suffit amplement. Je repasse pas à la caisse...
    marchand2sable posted the 06/09/2018 at 12:52 PM
    j'aimerais trop un CTR remake avec online sur PS4
    kikoo31 posted the 06/09/2018 at 12:53 PM
    marchand2sable
    +1000
    sora78 posted the 06/09/2018 at 12:58 PM
    marchand2sable
    gerardrementbu posted the 06/09/2018 at 01:14 PM
    Je ne suis donnerai pas 1ct à cette entreprise cancéreuse.
