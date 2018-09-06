#E3I2018
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
name : Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 08/23/2017
leonr4
leonr4
Uncharted The Lost Legacy : Screenshots maison [Spoil]


En attendant de voir TLOU Part II en action, voici quelques screens perso
d'Uncharted The Lost Legacy pour bien patienter.


































    posted the 06/09/2018 at 01:16 AM by leonr4
    lightning posted the 06/09/2018 at 01:38 AM
    sublime =)

    Tellement bon en plus cet opus dans mon top 3
    walterwhite posted the 06/09/2018 at 01:39 AM
    Magnifiques poto
    leonr4 posted the 06/09/2018 at 01:43 AM
    lightning Je suis dessus depuis quelques jours et quel régal, je m'attendais pas à qu'il soit mieux que le 4, peut être moins spectaculaire mais pour le moment je le trouve meilleur au niveau du rythme.

    walterwhite Merci
