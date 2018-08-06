profile
Jeux Vidéo
239
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
kurosama
120
Likes
Likers
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 771
visites since opening : 737730
kurosama > blog
all
Assassin's Creed et ses cinématiques
Juste comme ça,pour le plaisir ( celle du Revelation,Waou quoi.) :





    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/08/2018 at 10:44 PM by kurosama
    comments (3)
    oss137 posted the 06/08/2018 at 11:02 PM
    Celui de révélation m'avait donné les frissons a l'époque
    apollokami posted the 06/08/2018 at 11:13 PM
    Black Flag
    noctis posted the 06/08/2018 at 11:44 PM
    Révélation cette cinématique
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre