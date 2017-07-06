profile
WipEout Omega Collection
name : WipEout Omega Collection
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : XDEV
genre : course
multiplayer : 2 en local, 8 en ligne
european release date : 06/07/2017
[Bon Plan] Wipeout Omega Collection 14.99€ God of War 49.99€
Les bons plans PlayStation continu, avec
WipEout Omega Collection à 14.99€,
Ratchet & Clank 14.99€,
God of War à 49.99€,
le pack VR + 1 jeu à 249.99€





J’espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer par les liens

Uncharted : The Lost Legacy 19.99€
Heavy Rain + Beyond Collection 19.99€
Wipeout Omega Collection 14.99€
Horizon: Zero Dawn - Complete Edition 19.99€
Ratchet & Clank 14.99€
Manette Dual Shock 4 V2 39.99€
God Of War 49.99€
Vampyr 40.95€
PlayStation VR MK3 + Caméra v2 + VR Worlds 249€
https://amzn.to/2HxjtlA
    posted the 06/08/2018 at 09:04 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    odv78 posted the 06/08/2018 at 09:06 PM
    Wipeout me tenterais bien, mais c'est le copier collé du précédent sans grand plus
    ekibyo posted the 06/08/2018 at 09:13 PM
    odv78

    C'est une compilation, donc forcément c'est pas du neuf...
    odv78 posted the 06/08/2018 at 09:38 PM
    ekibyo Je suis fan de cette license mais je pense que je vais m'ennuyer en achetant cette version dommage
    victornewman posted the 06/08/2018 at 09:47 PM
    odv78 tu as le ps vr ?
    rickles posted the 06/08/2018 at 09:49 PM
    odv78 2048 vaut l'achat à lui seul... HD/Fury aussi.
    odv78 posted the 06/08/2018 at 09:56 PM
    victornewman Nope il est à 300 euros la je crois
    rickles J'ai fait toute la série donc au niveau des circuits c'est du déjà-vu
