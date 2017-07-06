Les bons plans PlayStation continu, avec
WipEout Omega Collection à 14.99€,
Ratchet & Clank 14.99€,
God of War à 49.99€,
le pack VR + 1 jeu à 249.99€
J’espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer par les liens
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
19.99€
Heavy Rain + Beyond Collection
19.99€
Wipeout Omega Collection
14.99€
Horizon: Zero Dawn - Complete Edition
19.99€
Ratchet & Clank
14.99€
Manette Dual Shock 4 V2
39.99€
God Of War
49.99€
Vampyr
40.95€
PlayStation VR MK3 + Caméra v2 + VR Worlds
249€
posted the 06/08/2018 at 09:04 PM by leblogdeshacka
C'est une compilation, donc forcément c'est pas du neuf...
rickles J'ai fait toute la série donc au niveau des circuits c'est du déjà-vu