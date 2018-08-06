profile
"Qui êtes-vous ?"

Un bon WE à vous les copains et vive l'E3.
    posted the 06/08/2018 at 07:00 PM by gat
    comments (4)
    xenofamicom posted the 06/08/2018 at 07:06 PM


    En voyant le titre de l'article, j'ai pensé à ça:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ueqjle3L5dI
    gat posted the 06/08/2018 at 07:21 PM
    xenofamicom Excellent.
    foxstep posted the 06/08/2018 at 07:42 PM
    xenofamicom Moi j'ai pensé à lui https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhjsfRIzIHU
