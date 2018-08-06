profile
gat
122
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1895
visites since opening : 2065686
gat > blog
[DAYS OF PLAY] Les bons plans PS4

*PS4 Slim Collector + 2 DS4 : 299.99€
*PS VR + caméra + GTS : 249.99€
*DS4 : 39.99€
*PS+ 12 mois : 39.99€
*PS Now 12 mois : 69.99€
*God of War : 39.99€
*Horizon Zero Dawn : 19.99€
*Gran Turismo Sport : 19.99€
*Uncharted TLL : 19.99€
*Uncharted 4 : 19.99€
*Everybody's Golf : 19.99€
*Shadow of the Colossus : 19.99€
*The Last Guardian : 19.99€
*NiOh : 19.99€
*Gravity Rush 2 : 19.99€
*WipEout Omega Collection : 19.99€
*DriveClub : 19.99€
*Knack II : 19.99€
*The Last of Us Remastered : 19.99€
*Killzone Shadow Fall : 19.99€
*Infamous Second Son : 19.99€
*Bloodborne : 19.99€
*Ratchet & Clank : 19.99€
*Until Dawn : 19.99€
*Farpoint : 19.99€
*Ni no Kuni II : 29.99€
Amazon,Fnac,Cdiscount,Boulanger
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/08/2018 at 04:58 PM by gat
    comments (6)
    negan posted the 06/08/2018 at 05:00 PM
    PSN 1 an a 40e chez Cdiscount je crois
    gat posted the 06/08/2018 at 05:02 PM
    negan Ouep. Y'a même moyen de l'avoir à 24.99€. (cf Dealabs^^)
    foxstep posted the 06/08/2018 at 05:04 PM
    C'est que pour aujourd'hui ces promos?
    tron posted the 06/08/2018 at 05:05 PM
    La manette n'est dispo qu'en bundle avec la console "Days of Play" ? Parce que je cherche à me prendre une manette mais les coloris qui m'intéressent ne sont pas tombées à 40 euros.
    tron posted the 06/08/2018 at 05:06 PM
    foxstep L'offre des Days of Play dure 8 au 18 juin.
    foxstep posted the 06/08/2018 at 05:08 PM
    tron Ah ok cool ça, y'as quand même pas mal d'offres intéressantes dans le lot.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre