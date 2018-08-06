profile
Metal Wolf Chaos (From Software) sur Xbox originale remasterisé ?
Devolver Digital teaserait la localisation de Metal Wolf Chaos, une exclue Xbox originale qui n'est jamais sortie du Japon avec une probable annonce lors de sa conf E3.

https://gematsu.com/2018/06/devolver-digital-teases-potential-metal-wolf-chaos-localization
    posted the 06/08/2018 at 03:56 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    negan posted the 06/08/2018 at 03:56 PM
    c'est un truc avec des mecha ?
    guiguif posted the 06/08/2018 at 04:00 PM
    negan ouais
    hyoga42 posted the 06/08/2018 at 04:03 PM
    Momotaros
    slad posted the 06/08/2018 at 04:07 PM
    Oh cool, ça semble cohérent avec leurs projets en cours vu qu'ils disaient travailler sur une de leur franchise avec des mechas sans pour autant que ce soit une suite.
