profile
Indivisible
5
Likes
Likers
name : Indivisible
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Lab Zero Games
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
167
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4222
visites since opening : 4971608
guiguif > blog
all
Indivisible: Nouveau trailer + demo pour les backers
Indivisible, le Valkyrie Profile-like de Lab Zero Games a aujourd'hui le droit a un nouveau trailer ainsi qu'une demo pour ceux qui ont backé le jeu sur Indigogo.

    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/08/2018 at 01:39 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    kibix971 posted the 06/08/2018 at 01:44 PM
    Encore pas mal de patience vu que le jeu à été repoussé, mais il me fait tellement envie. Dommage j'aurais bien aimé que cette démo soit également dispo sur consoles histoire de faire patienter.
    megaman posted the 06/08/2018 at 01:47 PM
    pour info c'est la meme demo sorti en novembre 2017, avec des nouveaux perso et amélioré!
    leechaerin posted the 06/08/2018 at 02:18 PM
    Je l'attend tellement... J'avais soulevé la première démo comme pas possible.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre