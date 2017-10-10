profile
Need for Speed PayBack
0
Like
Likers
name : Need for Speed PayBack
platform : Xbox One
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : Ghost Game
genre : course
multiplayer : Jusqu'à 8 en ligne
european release date : 10/10/2017
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
122
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1893
visites since opening : 2064496
gat > blog
EA Access : Need for Speed Payback rejoint le Coffre

Tout est dans le titre.
SW Battlefront II devrait arriver en fin d'année. Quant à FIFA 18...
xboxlive.fr - https://www.xboxlive.fr/news_affiche_34848.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/08/2018 at 11:09 AM by gat
    comments (4)
    negan posted the 06/08/2018 at 11:10 AM
    J'attends 3 mois osef de NFS
    gat posted the 06/08/2018 at 11:15 AM
    negan J'attends toujours une promo pour Blizzard Mountain.
    linkart posted the 06/08/2018 at 11:17 AM
    gat pourtant il est souvent en promo !

    Sinon si vous n'avez pas l'EA Access, attendez de voir si EA ne fait pas une semaine gratuite pour tous. Ça fait 3 E3 qu'ils le font pendant la semaine du salon J'en profite toujours pour faire le dernier Battlefield sorti
    gat posted the 06/08/2018 at 11:20 AM
    linkart Je dois loucher alors.

    L'EA Access me revient à 12 balles par an donc bon.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre