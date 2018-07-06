profile
name : The Walking Dead (Overkill)
platform : PC
editor : 505 Games
developer : Overkill Software
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
The Walking Dead (Overkill) : nouveau trailer


Encore un personnage dévoilé mais toujours pas de gameplay :



IGN France - https://youtu.be/BO-Xneir34w
    posted the 06/07/2018 at 10:47 PM by cb
    comments
    grievous32 posted the 06/07/2018 at 10:59 PM
    Le jeu ayant été présenté au XBOX Inside de Mai il me semble, je pense que Microsoft pourrait présenter du gameplay lors de sa conf'. En tout cas, ça m'paraîtrait pas impossible.
    sid posted the 06/07/2018 at 11:03 PM
    Pas de gameplay, décidément ils prennent leurs temps
    famimax posted the 06/07/2018 at 11:04 PM
    Mouais des trailers inutiles surtout pour ce genre de jeux
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/07/2018 at 11:08 PM
    Aloy a vieilli
    milk posted the 06/07/2018 at 11:34 PM
    Les mecs confondent film et jeux video depuis l annonce du jeu. Pas une phase de gameplay pour le moment. Juste abusé.
    protos posted the 06/07/2018 at 11:52 PM
    Ce trailer est beaucoup inspiré de The last of Us
