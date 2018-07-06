profile
foxstep
87
Likes
Likers
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1638
visites since opening : 1831076
foxstep > blog
Hitman 2: 14 minutes de gameplay
Voici 14 Minutes de gameplay pour Hitman 2 fraîchement annoncé, prévu pour le 14 Novembre:



Trailer annonce:

Foxstep - ajouter un lien source
    tags : hitman 2 gameplay watkthrough
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/07/2018 at 06:01 PM by foxstep
    comments (3)
    ioop posted the 06/07/2018 at 06:06 PM
    ce n'est pas le 2
    voxen posted the 06/07/2018 at 06:15 PM
    C'est juste le bonus de préco j'crois
    okiz03 posted the 06/07/2018 at 06:17 PM
    c'est la suite de hitman sniper challenge
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre