name : Table Tennis
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : sport
multiplayer : 1 à 2 joueurs , 2 à 8 joueurs sur Xbox Live
european release date : 05/26/2006
us release date : 05/22/2006
other versions : Nintendo Wii - Nintendo 3DS -
official website : http://www.tabletennis-lejeu.com/
(PROMOS) Les jeux rétrocompatibles Rockstar du 7 juin 2018 sur Xbox One

*Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas : 14,99 € (prix normal) 9,74 € (prix Gold)

*Midnight Club : Los Angeles 19,99 € (prix normal) 9,74 € (prix Gold)

*Table Tennis : 14,99 € (prix normal) 5,99 € (prix Gold)
xboxlive.fr - https://www.xboxlive.fr/news_affiche_34839.html
    posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:52 PM by gat
    comments (4)
    negan posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:53 PM
    Tu sais combien fait GTA SA en Go ?

    Il doit traine sur un ancien compte
    mad1 posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:57 PM
    C'est San Andreas Remaster ou la version Xbox originale?
    gat posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:57 PM
    negan Un peu moins de 5 Go je dirais.
    gat posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:59 PM
    mad1 Les deux. En fait, en mettant le DVD de la version Xbox, tu pourras passer directement à la version 360, et donc avoir la possibilité de débloquer les Succès et avoir un meilleur rendu HD.
