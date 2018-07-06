accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
10 / 08 / 2016
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
nduvel
name :
Table Tennis
platform :
Xbox 360
editor :
Rockstar Games
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
sport
multiplayer :
1 à 2 joueurs , 2 à 8 joueurs sur Xbox Live
european release date :
05/26/2006
us release date :
05/22/2006
other versions :
Nintendo Wii
-
Nintendo 3DS
-
official website :
http://www.tabletennis-lejeu.com/
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
122
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
carapuce
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga42
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
niveforever
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
astralbouille
,
segata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
kaiden
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
darkfoxx
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus00
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
hasselhoff
,
soma67
,
lordkupo
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
cb
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
,
rayzorx09
,
leonard
,
oenomaus
,
cort
,
thor
,
rixlos
,
jozen15
,
eldrick
,
xxxxxx0
,
marchand2sable
,
lexiz
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
kali
,
topmmorpg
,
fandenutella
,
snowbell
,
negan
,
killia
,
onyjinn
,
kevisiano
,
fred0978
,
siil
,
osiris
,
awamy02
,
gaunt
,
walterwhite
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1892
visites since opening :
2063310
gat
> blog
(PROMOS) Les jeux rétrocompatibles Rockstar du 7 juin 2018 sur Xbox One
*Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas : 14,99 € (prix normal) 9,74 € (prix Gold)
*Midnight Club : Los Angeles 19,99 € (prix normal) 9,74 € (prix Gold)
*Table Tennis : 14,99 € (prix normal) 5,99 € (prix Gold)
xboxlive.fr
-
https://www.xboxlive.fr/news_affiche_34839.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:52 PM by
gat
comments (
4
)
negan
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 04:53 PM
Tu sais combien fait GTA SA en Go ?
Il doit traine sur un ancien compte
mad1
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 04:57 PM
C'est San Andreas Remaster ou la version Xbox originale?
gat
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 04:57 PM
negan
Un peu moins de 5 Go je dirais.
gat
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 04:59 PM
mad1
Les deux. En fait, en mettant le DVD de la version Xbox, tu pourras passer directement à la version 360, et donc avoir la possibilité de débloquer les Succès et avoir un meilleur rendu HD.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Il doit traine sur un ancien compte