name : Bloodborne
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : From Software
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : 1 à 5 (online)
european release date : 03/25/2015
Sony UK : Un possible teasing pour Bloodborne 2
Ps4


Voici une Information autour du jeu Bloodborne :



Sony UK aurait-il fait une petite bourde en publiant un tweet, qui a été vite supprimé et qui teaserait l'annonce du jeu Bloodborne 2. Réponse peut-être à l'E3....

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/sony-uk-teasing-bloodborne-2.47415/
    misterpixel posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:21 PM
    Putain qu’est-ce que j’aimerais...
    koji posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:21 PM
    Ouai il joue au premier mdr
    kazokai7 posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:23 PM
    hype
    mad1 posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:25 PM
    Si seulement putain! Cette univers Loftcraetien/Berserkien de fou!
    minbox posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:26 PM
    misterpixel posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:27 PM
    koji Pourquoi delete du coup ?
    shanks posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:30 PM
    Je pense plus que ça a lien avec Shadow die Twice.

    From Software a trois projets sur le feu et aucun des deux autres n'est un Souls. Donc à moins que Sony fasse l'erreur de confier BB2 à un autre développeur...
    nakata posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:31 PM
    shanks merde fausse « joie » alors ?
    koji posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:34 PM
    Misterpixel perso j'y crois pas

    Shanks japan studio en solo ?
    misterpixel posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:35 PM
    shanks Il serait présent chez Sony et peut-être exclusif du coup pour que Sony fasse le lien avec lui ?
    shanks posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:36 PM
    koji
    S'ils veulent prendre le risque...

    nakata
    ça serait une surprise mais le contexte ne s'y prête aucunement.

    C'est comme une rumeur qui débarquerait de nul part sur un KOTOR 3 par Bioware. La Team A est sur Anthem, la team B sur Dragon Age 4, donc difficile d'y croire.

    misterpixel
    ça reste qu'un tweet.

    S'il serait exclu, pourquoi ne pas l'avoir dit dès le teaser.
    Peut-être un simple partenariat commercial.

    On va attendre quoi
    rider288 posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:37 PM
    Shanks, Sony Japon peut très bien s'en occuper non ? La licence appartient à Sony ou à FS ?
    hyoga42 posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:38 PM
    Osef de Bloodborne. Je veux un nouveau Wild Arms...
    link49 posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:39 PM
    Ca serait n'empêche une annonce qui marquerait cet E3 en tout cas, si ça se produit...
    nakata posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:41 PM
    shanks ok dommage BB reviendra, mais j’espère avant la PS5 quand mm ....
    birmou posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:42 PM
    misterpixel

    Sérieux vous commencez à être lourd avec cette histoire d'exclusivité ...
    shanks posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:43 PM
    rider288
    ça appartient à Sony.
    Mais pas sûr que Japan Studios soit à même de produire seul un truc aussi carré que BB.

    nakata
    Gaffe quand même.
    beaucoup ont espéré un Demon's Souls 2 et ils continuent d'attendre.


    (d'ailleurs, je ne comprend toujours pas pourquoi Sony n'a pas commandé un remaster vu la demande)
    link49 posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:44 PM
    Hyoga42 Moi, je préférerais Knack 3,même si ça n'a aucun rapport...
    misterpixel posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:50 PM
    birmou Je me base par rapport au tweet, je m'en fou qu'il le soit ou non, je connais pas l'IP puis où qu'il sorte je pourrais y jouer donc bon.
    link49 posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:52 PM
    On sera fixé mardi prochain si tout se passe bien en tout cas...
    nakata posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:53 PM
    shanks Aucune idée. Mais je suppose que les ventes de BB sont bien plus hautes que celles de Demon’s Souls à l’époque. Parfois, les envies des développeurs et leurs teams sont écoutées et elles ne sont pas casées à tout jamais comme l’était Kojima avec MGS ou Sakurai avec Smash Bros.

    Après j’ai attaqué par BB, les DS j’attends ma version Switch pour voir si ça me plait autant que BB, et Demon’s Souls je n’y ai jamais touché.
    « De loin » ces 3 licences ont l’air similaires, mais de près je ne saurai dire. (Pas tapé les fans hein, gentil avec les noobs )
    xslayer750 posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:54 PM
    Il arrive, ça sent le teasing de la suite ool:
