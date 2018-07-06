profile
all
Cet esprit mal placé... lolz
Je veux donc laisser une évaluation, quand...



"Ebay ne tolère pas les vulgarités". Laquelle, "merci", "soigneusement" ou "emballé" ?
    posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:16 PM by rickles
    comments (11)
    raph64 posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:18 PM
    Totalement emballée comme histoire !
    chronokami posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:20 PM
    C'est trop bien écrit, ça risque d'offenser le vendeur xD
    popomolos posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:23 PM
    l’algorithme pense peut être que tu veux emballer le vendeur je vois que ça
    sauronsg posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:24 PM
    la censure qui a l'esprit trop mal placé
    salocin posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:47 PM
    Ça dépend de ce qui a été emballé, je suppose ?
    raph64 posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:56 PM
    Salocin perso j'suis certainement pas emballé quand à la qualité du système d'évaluation
    tron posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:36 PM
    Je donne l'info parce que ça m'avait aussi posé problème. Donc ici c'est le mot "soigneusement" qui pose problème à l’algorithme, puisque tous les mots qui finissent par "ment" sont automatiquement bloqués.
    ravyxxs posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:42 PM
    Loooook
    nakata posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:43 PM
    Boarf, mets « attaché » on va voir si ça marche
    nakata posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:45 PM
    tron ah bon ? En quoi le « ment » est vulgaire ? Si c vrai je ne pige carrément pas la logique
    kikoo31 posted the 06/07/2018 at 04:55 PM
