accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
38
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
nemaydu69
,
youki
,
torkass
,
lambo
,
cuthbert
,
innake
,
guiguif
,
escobar
,
tm
,
temporell
,
rahxephon1
,
fullbuster
,
maniaks
,
dranacole
,
achille
,
vincentbatignole
,
ootaniisensei
,
giusnake
,
jf17
,
darkfoxx
,
noth
,
saberwolf
,
grozourson
,
nujaa
,
fortep
,
ykarin
,
terminator
,
minx
,
neckbreaker71
,
jeanouillz
,
carapuce
,
referencementmontpellier
,
choupiloutre
,
fan2jeux
,
lordguyver
,
raph64
,
kurosama
rickles
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
600
visites since opening :
552698
rickles
> blog
all
PlayStation 3
WipEout
Bientôt sur vos feed facebook
Piratage : la transition
Nintendo 3DS
nouvelle catégorie
Cet esprit mal placé... lolz
Je veux donc laisser une évaluation, quand...
"Ebay ne tolère pas les vulgarités". Laquelle, "merci", "soigneusement" ou "emballé" ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:16 PM by
rickles
comments (
11
)
raph64
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:18 PM
Totalement emballée comme histoire !
chronokami
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:20 PM
C'est trop bien écrit, ça risque d'offenser le vendeur xD
popomolos
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:23 PM
l’algorithme pense peut être que tu veux emballer le vendeur je vois que ça
sauronsg
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:24 PM
la censure qui a l'esprit trop mal placé
salocin
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:47 PM
Ça dépend de ce qui a été emballé, je suppose ?
raph64
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:56 PM
Salocin
perso j'suis certainement pas
emballé
quand à la qualité du système d'évaluation
tron
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 04:36 PM
Je donne l'info parce que ça m'avait aussi posé problème. Donc ici c'est le mot "soigneusement" qui pose problème à l’algorithme, puisque tous les mots qui finissent par "ment" sont automatiquement bloqués.
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 04:42 PM
Loooook
nakata
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 04:43 PM
Boarf, mets « attaché » on va voir si ça marche
nakata
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 04:45 PM
tron
ah bon ? En quoi le « ment » est vulgaire ? Si c vrai je ne pige carrément pas la logique
kikoo31
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 04:55 PM
% 0K
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo