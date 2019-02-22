ajouter un titre
profile
jenicris
48
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 516
visites since opening : 697992
jenicris > blog
all
Days Gone sortira le 22 février 2019 + nouveau trailer


https://www.resetera.com/threads/sony-countdown-to-e3-day-2-live-stream-release-date-for-first-party-title.47389/page-3

https://www.resetera.com/threads/days-gone-out-february-22-2019.47398/

Officiel depuis 17h.
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:04 PM by jenicris
    comments (19)
    zanpa posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:05 PM
    la non hype la plus total
    lightning posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:05 PM
    Je viens de voir ça avec un superbe trailer
    gat posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:07 PM
    Donc TLoU II pour mai-juin.
    kazokai7 posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:07 PM
    Hype et non hype en même temps
    kaiserstark posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:08 PM
    Ça veut dire qu'ils ont huit mois pour bien polish leur jeu à voir ce qu'ils en feront.
    foxstep posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:08 PM
    Excellent, et le nouveau trailer déboîte méchamment.
    lightning posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:09 PM
    gat non fin 2019 voir 2020

    got sort avant
    kaiden posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:09 PM
    Hâte
    misterpixel posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:10 PM
    Hâte !! Bon a mon avis lui on le verra plus à l’E3 au vu du trailer qu’ils ont balancé, le prochain RDV sera soit au PSX ou PGW.
    dedad posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:10 PM
    Enfin vivement cette NEW IP
    gantzeur posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:12 PM
    gat il y aura d'abord Death Stranding ! ... non je rigole
    protos posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:14 PM
    lightning comment peux tu dire que got sort avant rien na été annoncé
    gat je pense que tu as raison je le vois bien sortir le 14 juin 2019 comme le premier
    gat posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:14 PM
    lightning Si il n'y pas d'année de sortie à la fin de la présentation du jeu, effectivement il sortira pour 2020. Perso, je vois GoT pour mars-avril et le titre des Dogs pour mai-juin.
    DS ? Petite pièce pour septembre 2019 mais ça sent plutôt le premier semestre 2020.
    lyuchiwa10 posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:16 PM
    méchant le trailer.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:16 PM
    Il sera miens
    lightning posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:17 PM
    gat oui possible mais je vois mal sony balancer 3 gros jeux en l'espace de quelques mois comme ça
    gat posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:17 PM
    gantzeur Dernier AAA exclu de la PS4.
    En attendant Knack III.
    foxstep posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:19 PM
    protos GOT est en développement depuis 4 ans déjà, donc bien avant DS (3 ans et demi quand il fut dévoilé au PGW)
    gantzeur posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:19 PM
    gat et si death stranding était Knack III
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre