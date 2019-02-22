accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
48
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga42
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
terminator
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
carapuce
,
minbox
,
kurosama
,
shiroyashagin
,
terranova
,
lordguyver
,
excervecyanide
,
niveforever
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
xxxxxx0
,
raph64
,
libanais
,
leonr4
,
marchand2sable
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tuni
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
djiman
,
kali
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
516
visites since opening :
697992
jenicris
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Days Gone sortira le 22 février 2019 + nouveau trailer
https://www.resetera.com/threads/sony-countdown-to-e3-day-2-live-stream-release-date-for-first-party-title.47389/page-3
https://www.resetera.com/threads/days-gone-out-february-22-2019.47398/
Officiel depuis 17h.
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/07/2018 at 03:04 PM by
jenicris
comments (
19
)
zanpa
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:05 PM
la non hype la plus total
lightning
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:05 PM
Je viens de voir ça avec un superbe trailer
gat
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:07 PM
Donc TLoU II pour mai-juin.
kazokai7
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:07 PM
Hype et non hype en même temps
kaiserstark
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:08 PM
Ça veut dire qu'ils ont huit mois pour bien polish leur jeu à voir ce qu'ils en feront.
foxstep
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:08 PM
Excellent, et le nouveau trailer déboîte méchamment.
lightning
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:09 PM
gat
non fin 2019 voir 2020
got sort avant
kaiden
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:09 PM
Hâte
misterpixel
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:10 PM
Hâte !! Bon a mon avis lui on le verra plus à l’E3 au vu du trailer qu’ils ont balancé, le prochain RDV sera soit au PSX ou PGW.
dedad
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:10 PM
Enfin vivement cette NEW IP
gantzeur
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:12 PM
gat
il y aura d'abord Death Stranding ! ... non je rigole
protos
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:14 PM
lightning
comment peux tu dire que got sort avant rien na été annoncé
gat
je pense que tu as raison je le vois bien sortir le 14 juin 2019 comme le premier
gat
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:14 PM
lightning
Si il n'y pas d'année de sortie à la fin de la présentation du jeu, effectivement il sortira pour 2020. Perso, je vois GoT pour mars-avril et le titre des Dogs pour mai-juin.
DS ? Petite pièce pour septembre 2019 mais ça sent plutôt le premier semestre 2020.
lyuchiwa10
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:16 PM
méchant le trailer.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:16 PM
Il sera miens
lightning
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:17 PM
gat
oui possible mais je vois mal sony balancer 3 gros jeux en l'espace de quelques mois comme ça
gat
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:17 PM
gantzeur
Dernier AAA exclu de la PS4.
En attendant Knack III.
foxstep
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:19 PM
protos
GOT est en développement depuis 4 ans déjà, donc bien avant DS (3 ans et demi quand il fut dévoilé au PGW)
gantzeur
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 03:19 PM
gat
et si death stranding était Knack III
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
got sort avant
gat je pense que tu as raison je le vois bien sortir le 14 juin 2019 comme le premier
DS ? Petite pièce pour septembre 2019 mais ça sent plutôt le premier semestre 2020.
En attendant Knack III.