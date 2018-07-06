Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous > blog
Dragon Ball : Ça vient de sortir en France
Enfin le livre Dragon Ball Forever traduis integralement en francais suite direct de Dragon ball Landmark
Sur ce je vais lire ca DIRECT!!


Fuck le demat
    posted the 06/07/2018 at 01:11 PM by amassous
    comments (8)
    captainjuu posted the 06/07/2018 at 01:16 PM
    J'ai jamais compris l'interêt de ce genre de bouquin...
    kikoo31 posted the 06/07/2018 at 01:18 PM
    captainjuu à comprendre mieux l'histoire db si tu l'as mal compris
    amassous posted the 06/07/2018 at 01:27 PM
    captainjuu Annecdote sur la création des perso , sur l'histoire faut aimer ca apres.
    victornewman posted the 06/07/2018 at 01:30 PM
    amassous est ce qu'il y a une version PDF ?
    amassous posted the 06/07/2018 at 01:32 PM
    victornewman officiel surement, torrent jsais pas si jvois jte dis.
    zekura posted the 06/07/2018 at 02:22 PM
    j'espere qu'ils vont sortir les guides animes qui sont en complément à la version manga

    http://dragonball.wikia.com/wiki/TV_Anime_Guide:_Dragon_Ball_Z_Son_Goku_Densetsu /> http://dragonball.wikia.com/wiki/TV_Anime_Guide:_Dragon_Ball_Tenkaichi_Densetsu
    captainjuu posted the 06/07/2018 at 02:31 PM
    amassous Ah d'acc, je savais pas pour les anecdotes. Merci pour la précision
    amassous posted the 06/07/2018 at 02:45 PM
    zekura Les ventes vont le déterminer
    captainjuu C'est carment que ca dans le livre !
