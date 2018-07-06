accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Les légendes ne meurent jamais
profile
134
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thor
,
zboobi
,
darksephiroth
,
musicforlife
,
rosewood
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
giusnake
,
mariosan
,
cafedark49
,
svr
,
hipo
,
fullbuster
,
yoshi4ever
,
kokoro28
,
terminator
,
toad4ever
,
dx93
,
docteurdeggman
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
goldmen33
,
dedoc
,
x1x2
,
minbox
,
strifedcloud
,
kenren
,
legends
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
koopa
,
gunit15
,
teel
,
latimevic
,
akd
,
drakeramore
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
jeanouillz
,
chronokami
,
zenimar
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
kenpokan
,
arrrghl
,
knity
,
furtifdor
,
darkvador107
,
eduardos
,
ninjah
,
spawnini
,
smashfan
,
badaboumisback
,
hyoga42
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
astralbouille
,
snakeorliquid
,
linkiorra
,
darkvador
,
mickurt
,
e3payne
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
lanni
,
judello
,
eldin
,
myers
,
kisukesan
,
evilboss
,
darkyx
,
spaaz
,
chester
,
solidfisher
,
hebuspsa
,
4096x2160
,
tvirus
,
link49
,
nonack
,
linkudo
,
kenshuiin
,
arngrim
,
pyrogas
,
styxgaming
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
infel2no
,
eldren
,
patourde
,
dantevoices
,
playbleach
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
lacasadenico
,
mrchocolatine
,
dragonquestparadise
,
jojoplay4
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
odv78
,
lordguyver
,
natelink
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
donkeykong06
,
bliss02
,
ellie
,
kira93
,
shindo
,
lz
,
drake99
,
shiroyashagin
,
iiii
,
gaymer40
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jwolf
,
carapuce
,
marchand2sable
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
siil
,
onyjinn
,
sephiroth07
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
escobar
,
awamy02
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
327
visites since opening :
1252775
amassous
> blog
Dragon Ball : Ça vient de sortir en France
Enfin le livre Dragon Ball Forever traduis integralement en francais
suite direct de Dragon ball Landmark
Sur ce je vais lire ca DIRECT!!
Fuck le demat
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/07/2018 at 01:11 PM by
amassous
comments (
8
)
captainjuu
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 01:16 PM
J'ai jamais compris l'interêt de ce genre de bouquin...
kikoo31
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 01:18 PM
captainjuu
à comprendre mieux l'histoire db si tu l'as mal compris
amassous
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 01:27 PM
captainjuu
Annecdote sur la création des perso , sur l'histoire faut aimer ca apres.
victornewman
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 01:30 PM
amassous
est ce qu'il y a une version PDF ?
amassous
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 01:32 PM
victornewman
officiel surement, torrent jsais pas si jvois jte dis.
zekura
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 02:22 PM
j'espere qu'ils vont sortir les guides animes qui sont en complément à la version manga
http://dragonball.wikia.com/wiki/TV_Anime_Guide:_Dragon_Ball_Z_Son_Goku_Densetsu
/>
http://dragonball.wikia.com/wiki/TV_Anime_Guide:_Dragon_Ball_Tenkaichi_Densetsu
captainjuu
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 02:31 PM
amassous
Ah d'acc, je savais pas pour les anecdotes. Merci pour la précision
amassous
posted
the 06/07/2018 at 02:45 PM
zekura
Les ventes vont le déterminer
captainjuu
C'est carment que ca dans le livre !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
http://dragonball.wikia.com/wiki/TV_Anime_Guide:_Dragon_Ball_Z_Son_Goku_Densetsu
captainjuu C'est carment que ca dans le livre !