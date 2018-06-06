profile
Jeux Vidéo
239
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
167
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4219
visites since opening : 4968413
guiguif > blog
all
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, nouveaux screens
"Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin" du studio Edelweiss (Astebreed) melange de BTA et simulation de riziculture prevu sur PS4 et PC se montre via de nouveaux screens.
Le jeu sera jouable a l'E3 sur PS4.













    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/06/2018 at 07:23 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    yukilin posted the 06/06/2018 at 07:34 PM
    J'aime bien la DA. A voir le gameplay plus en détails et le contenu.
    Mais c'est déjà très engageant.
    birmou posted the 06/06/2018 at 07:43 PM
    Ça c'est un jeu pour moi
    kuroni posted the 06/06/2018 at 07:43 PM
    Je l avais oublié, celui-là.
    J attends du gameplay.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre