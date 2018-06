“I wouldn't say worried, but in some way I'm always concerned that we go and take it too far, so it's no longer approachable,” Masuda explained. “I used to be a fan of top-down shooting games, like R-Type, and as time went on that shooting genre just kept pursuing that sort of more difficult, more complicated direction and it just got to the point where people couldn't enjoy them as much and they just weren't as approachable as they used to be. So I just want to make sure that, at Pokémon, we don't make that same kind of, I don't want to say mistake but, go down that same direction.”

masuda a aussi confirmé que pokémon 2019 sera bien un nouveau jeu(non un remake) avec des nouveaux pokémon.

While Masuda’s admission that an open-world Pokémon game is possible, balancing making the series approachable for young and new players and fresh for the hardcore audience makes that decision difficult.