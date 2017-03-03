« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U -
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
"Cloud" jouable dans Zelda: Breath of the Wild


Cloud Strife est le héros de Final Fantasy VII


PS : Juste pour le plaisir : Link Vs Cloud
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=23&v=n26PHT64Zsw
    posted the 06/06/2018 at 07:42 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    jf17 posted the 06/06/2018 at 07:47 AM
    À part la moto, c est vraiment bien fait
    serve posted the 06/06/2018 at 07:49 AM
    Sora aussi il est pas mal

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfKXp1K5QMY
    minbox posted the 06/06/2018 at 08:11 AM
    potion2swag posted the 06/06/2018 at 08:30 AM
    Horrible haha
    zach posted the 06/06/2018 at 08:44 AM
    Ah cette musique!
    A l'époque, il me suffisait de moins que ça pour que je relance une énième partie ...
