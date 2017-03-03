accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
03/03/2017
other versions :
Wii U
-
profile
95
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
nicolasgourry
articles :
2198
visites since opening :
2567141
nicolasgourry
> blog
"Cloud" jouable dans Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Cloud Strife est le héros de Final Fantasy VII
PS : Juste pour le plaisir :
Link Vs Cloud
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=23&v=n26PHT64Zsw
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/06/2018 at 07:42 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
5
)
jf17
posted
the 06/06/2018 at 07:47 AM
À part la moto, c est vraiment bien fait
serve
posted
the 06/06/2018 at 07:49 AM
Sora aussi il est pas mal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfKXp1K5QMY
minbox
posted
the 06/06/2018 at 08:11 AM
potion2swag
posted
the 06/06/2018 at 08:30 AM
Horrible haha
zach
posted
the 06/06/2018 at 08:44 AM
Ah cette musique!
A l'époque, il me suffisait de moins que ça pour que je relance une énième partie ...
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
