profile
Jeux Vidéo
239
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
skuldleif
11
Likes
Likers
skuldleif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 72
visites since opening : 89602
skuldleif > blog
Microsoft serait en train d'acquerir de nombreux studio
je sais pas si on peut faire une autre interpretation a ceci:



en gros a l'affirmation 3 ou 4 studio acquis ,le modo de resetera repond plus et l' "insider" klobrille surrencherit en lui disant de ne pas en dire plus
fanclubxbox - https://www.resetera.com/threads/microsoft-studios-partners-current-and-future-landscape.1061/page-597
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/06/2018 at 12:31 AM by skuldleif
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre