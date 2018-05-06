Science, Art & Fun off-fucking course ! / MAJ en cours...
Une nouvelle aventure cinématographique...
C

    posted the 06/05/2018 at 09:49 PM by docbrown
    comments (6)
    mikazaki posted the 06/05/2018 at 09:57 PM
    comme sa tue !!!
    mrvince posted the 06/05/2018 at 10:05 PM
    Hâte. En terme de grand spectacle depuis le seigneur des anneaux ou son King Kong ont a rien eu de mieux. Même si c'est pas lui qui réalise il est très impliqué.
    maxleresistant posted the 06/05/2018 at 10:10 PM
    Bof, très très bof
    aros posted the 06/05/2018 at 10:13 PM
    Tiens ça me fais vaguement penser à Freedom Wars dans le genre En tout cas ça à l'air de buter grave là Whaou !!!
    newtechnix posted the 06/05/2018 at 10:54 PM
    Bof bof cela a l'air super calibré.

    je suis plutôt en train d'attendre le prochain Dune.
    dungas73 posted the 06/05/2018 at 10:57 PM
    Tout en CGI, horrible
