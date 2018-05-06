profile
name : Onrush
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Codemasters
developer : N.C
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - Xbox One
Onrush : JVC vs Gamekult



JVC & Gamekult - https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/onrush-3050877061/test.html,http://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/856330/onrush-une-bonne-idee-mal-executee.htm
    posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:36 PM by gat
    comments
    kalas28 posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:38 PM
    il a 75 sur meta pour le moment donc on sait qui raconte de la merde pour le coup.
    gat posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:39 PM
    shanks HS : le site rame à mort chez moi. Idem sur mon S8. C'est normal ?
    misterpixel posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:40 PM
    JVC le nouveau Gamekult

    gat Je confirme clairement, très long à refresh la page via mon 6S
    zekk posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:40 PM
    jvc aiment bien faire de temps à autre des tests buzz et descendre injustement certaines jeux
    fearjc posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:40 PM
    Comment ça JVC sont des vendus ?
    sora78 posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:41 PM
    gat Pareil sur mon pc, les serveurs vont mourrir à l'approche de l'E3 ?
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:41 PM
    Epyon cette blague c'est le dernier mec sur terre à prendre au sérieux niveau test de JV.
    gantzeur posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:43 PM
    je pense qu'il faut procéder autrement :

    1- attendre le test de shanks

    2- Dire que Shanks a raison

    3- gagner une immunité de ban

    4- baiser des putes et sniffer de la cock avec les morcos à l'E3

    wadewilson posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:52 PM
    gantzeur
    raph64 posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:53 PM
    Gantzeur
    rockin posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:58 PM
    gat misterpixel Shanks je confirme aussi que le site est horrible aujourd'hui ... Très long à charger une page contrairement à d'habitude ...
    voxen posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:59 PM
    gat Gamekyo à l'approche de l'e3 c'est toujours ça
    kurorolucifuru posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:01 PM
    Zekk Stop de raconter des aneries .
    Faire le buzz sur le test d'un jeu dont tout le monde s'en branle.. t'es un bon toi
    potion2swag posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:02 PM
    Pipomantis contre Epyon.

    Les deux avis les moins fiables de la presse francaise. Vivement le test de Mr Régis.
    guiguif posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:03 PM
    gat Pareil
    zekk posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:04 PM
    kurorolucifuru pourtant s'est vrai, d'habitude ils font ça sur certaines exclus, GT Gear of war si je me trompe pas et yoshi ils sont passé.
    misterpixel posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:07 PM
    rockin Moi c’est comme ça depuis quelques jours perso
    koji posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:11 PM
    Zekk oui mais la franchement faire le buzz sur onrush x)
    ils ont simplement pas apprecier.
