accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
10 / 08 / 2016
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Onrush
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Codemasters
developer :
N.C
genre :
course
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
122
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
carapuce
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga42
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
niveforever
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
astralbouille
,
segata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
kaiden
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
darkfoxx
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus00
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
hasselhoff
,
soma67
,
lordkupo
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
cb
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
,
rayzorx09
,
leonard
,
oenomaus
,
cort
,
thor
,
rixlos
,
jozen15
,
eldrick
,
xxxxxx0
,
marchand2sable
,
lexiz
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
kali
,
topmmorpg
,
fandenutella
,
snowbell
,
negan
,
killia
,
onyjinn
,
kevisiano
,
fred0978
,
siil
,
osiris
,
awamy02
,
gaunt
,
walterwhite
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1890
visites since opening :
2059738
gat
> blog
Onrush : JVC vs Gamekult
JVC & Gamekult
-
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/onrush-3050877061/test.html,http://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/856330/onrush-une-bonne-idee-mal-executee.htm
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:36 PM by
gat
comments (
18
)
kalas28
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 05:38 PM
il a 75 sur meta pour le moment donc on sait qui raconte de la merde pour le coup.
gat
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 05:39 PM
shanks
HS : le site rame à mort chez moi. Idem sur mon S8. C'est normal ?
misterpixel
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 05:40 PM
JVC le nouveau Gamekult
gat
Je confirme clairement, très long à refresh la page via mon 6S
zekk
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 05:40 PM
jvc aiment bien faire de temps à autre des tests buzz et descendre injustement certaines jeux
fearjc
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 05:40 PM
Comment ça JVC sont des vendus ?
sora78
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 05:41 PM
gat
Pareil sur mon pc, les serveurs vont mourrir à l'approche de l'E3 ?
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 05:41 PM
Epyon cette blague
c'est le dernier mec sur terre à prendre au sérieux niveau test de JV.
gantzeur
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 05:43 PM
je pense qu'il faut procéder autrement :
1- attendre le test de
shanks
2- Dire que Shanks a raison
3- gagner une immunité de ban
4- baiser des putes et sniffer de la cock avec les morcos à l'E3
wadewilson
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 05:52 PM
gantzeur
raph64
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 05:53 PM
Gantzeur
rockin
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 05:58 PM
gat
misterpixel
Shanks
je confirme aussi que le site est horrible aujourd'hui ... Très long à charger une page contrairement à d'habitude ...
voxen
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 05:59 PM
gat
Gamekyo à l'approche de l'e3 c'est toujours ça
kurorolucifuru
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:01 PM
Zekk
Stop de raconter des aneries .
Faire le buzz sur le test d'un jeu dont tout le monde s'en branle.. t'es un bon toi
potion2swag
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:02 PM
Pipomantis contre Epyon.
Les deux avis les moins fiables de la presse francaise. Vivement le test de Mr Régis.
guiguif
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:03 PM
gat
Pareil
zekk
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:04 PM
kurorolucifuru
pourtant s'est vrai, d'habitude ils font ça sur certaines exclus, GT Gear of war si je me trompe pas et yoshi ils sont passé.
misterpixel
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:07 PM
rockin
Moi c’est comme ça depuis quelques jours perso
koji
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:11 PM
Zekk
oui mais la franchement faire le buzz sur onrush x)
ils ont simplement pas apprecier.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
gat Je confirme clairement, très long à refresh la page via mon 6S
1- attendre le test de shanks
2- Dire que Shanks a raison
3- gagner une immunité de ban
4- baiser des putes et sniffer de la cock avec les morcos à l'E3
Faire le buzz sur le test d'un jeu dont tout le monde s'en branle.. t'es un bon toi
Les deux avis les moins fiables de la presse francaise. Vivement le test de Mr Régis.
ils ont simplement pas apprecier.