« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
La Grande Aventure LEGO 2 / Bande Annonce



Réalisé par Mike Mitchell
(Shrek 4).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=H87CSGa5Lvs
    posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:27 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    raph64 posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:36 PM
    TOUT EST SUPER GÉNIAL
    cyr posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:41 PM
    Pourquoi pas...
    tab posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:42 PM
    Le 1 était génial, batman et ninja go étaient eux vraiment bof...
    hayatevibritania posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:48 PM
    Il a l'air aussi bon que le 1er
    davydems posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:50 PM
    tab je confirme
