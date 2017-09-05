profile
Forza Horizon 3 : Hot Wheels
name : Forza Horizon 3 : Hot Wheels
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Playground Games
genre : course
multiplayer : 1 à 12 (en ligne)
european release date : 05/09/2017
other versions : PC
gat
Attendant Forza Horizon 4




































xboxdvr - http://xboxdvr.com/gamer/gatsenberg/screenshots
    posted the 06/05/2018 at 03:57 PM by gat
    comments (9)
    sussudio posted the 06/05/2018 at 03:59 PM
    La seule exclusivité valable sur Xbox One, celle qui donne envie de craquer son porte feuille
    negan posted the 06/05/2018 at 04:00 PM
    sussudio "La seule exclusivité valable sur Xbox One"

    Selon toi car si tout le monde avait des gouts comme les tiens ...
    kevisiano posted the 06/05/2018 at 04:13 PM
    negan on m'a passé la One, j'ai fait :
    Les Gears
    Halo (me reste du 2 à 5 à faire)
    Sunset overdrive
    Ryse
    ReCore
    Quantum Break

    Après je sais pas quel autre exclu vaut vraiment le coup mais j'ai l'impression d'avoir fait le tour..
    kenpokan posted the 06/05/2018 at 04:18 PM
    kevisiano Ori et Forza horizon 3
    alucard13 posted the 06/05/2018 at 04:19 PM
    kevisiano killer instinct
    stephenking posted the 06/05/2018 at 04:20 PM
    J'y joue sur OneX et c'est juste une merveille
    revans posted the 06/05/2018 at 04:20 PM
    kevisiano killers instinct ,ori, cuphead, dead rising 3, forza horizon 3, state of decay 2, halo wars 2
    diablass59 posted the 06/05/2018 at 04:24 PM
    Excellent vivement FH4
    osiris posted the 06/05/2018 at 04:28 PM
    Jolie je me suis remis dessus dernièrement sur X c'est vraiment superbe et le hotweels est vraiment fun bon et le blizzar ça change c'est rafraîchissant
