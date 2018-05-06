ajouter un titre
Ralph 2.0 - Nouvelle bande-annonce
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUDHLJSHkO8
    posted the 06/05/2018 at 11:54 AM by pist5
    comments (3)
    dooku posted the 06/05/2018 at 12:58 PM
    le concentré de mondialisation débile pour enfant, où on mélange loisirs et pub, sans génie ni originalité, mais vulgarité et vide sidéral. Bref, pas pour moi.
    akinen posted the 06/05/2018 at 01:03 PM
    Le génie serait de mettre kingdom heart dedans!
    rbz posted the 06/05/2018 at 01:13 PM
    dooku +1000
