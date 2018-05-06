accueil
articles : 90
90
visites since opening : 100780
100780
pist5
> blog
Ralph 2.0 - Nouvelle bande-annonce
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUDHLJSHkO8
posted the 06/05/2018 at 11:54 AM by
pist5
comments (
3
)
dooku
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 12:58 PM
le concentré de mondialisation débile pour enfant, où on mélange loisirs et pub, sans génie ni originalité, mais vulgarité et vide sidéral. Bref, pas pour moi.
akinen
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 01:03 PM
Le génie serait de mettre kingdom heart dedans!
rbz
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 01:13 PM
dooku
+1000
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo