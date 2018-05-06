- ラトンボルゼトー -
Code Vein
7
name : Code Vein
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One
rbz
68
rbz
rbz > blog
Code Vein Pv# 4 (date de sortie)
Go Shiina

28 Septembre

    posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:28 AM by rbz
    comments (3)
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:37 AM
    cimer
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:50 AM
    Ça vas être un vrai embouteillage en Septembre .
    micablo posted the 06/05/2018 at 07:09 AM
    Vue la fenêtre de sortie et la tronche du jeu, ça va encore se plaindre que ça se vend pas assez...
