Tests
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Vampyr :
Voici les notes obtenues par le jeu :
- GameCritics : 90/100
- IGN Italia : 90/100
-RPG Fan : 89/100
- Hobby Consolas : 88/100
- COGconnected : 88/100
- Meristation : 85/100
- PlayStation LifeStyle : 85/100
- DualShockers : 85/100
- Power Unlimited : 84/100
- Everyeye.it : 82/100
- Wccftech : 80/100
- GameSpew : 80/100
- Trusted Reviews : 80/100
- IGN Spain : 80/100
- JeuxActu : 80/100
- Multiplayer.it : 80/100
- Playstation Universe : 80/100
- Twinfinite : 80/100
- New Game Network : 79/100
- GamesBeat : 75/100
- IGN : 70/100
- VideoGamer : 70/100
- GameSpot : 70/100
- Gamer.nl : 70/100
- GamesRadar+ : 70/100
- Attack of the Fanboy : 70/100
- FANDOM : 70/100
- God is a Geek : 70/100
- USgamer : 60/100
- Push Square : 60/100
- Cubed3 : 60/100
- TheSixthAxis : 60/100
- Destructoid : 60/100
- We Got This Covered : 50/100
- App Trigger : 50/100
- Game Revolution : 50/100
Et le test de JeuxVidéo.com :
Puis celui de Gamekult :
Et pour finir, sa moyenne Metacritic actuelle :
Pour rappel, le jeu sort aujourd'hui...
Source : https://opencritic.com/game/6160/vampyr
