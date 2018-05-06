Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Vampyr
link49
link49
Vampyr : Notes, Moyenne Metacritic et Test Gamekult
Tests


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Vampyr :



Voici les notes obtenues par le jeu :

- GameCritics : 90/100
- IGN Italia : 90/100
-RPG Fan : 89/100
- Hobby Consolas : 88/100
- COGconnected : 88/100
- Meristation : 85/100
- PlayStation LifeStyle : 85/100
- DualShockers : 85/100
- Power Unlimited : 84/100
- Everyeye.it : 82/100
- Wccftech : 80/100
- GameSpew : 80/100
- Trusted Reviews : 80/100
- IGN Spain : 80/100
- JeuxActu : 80/100
- Multiplayer.it : 80/100
- Playstation Universe : 80/100
- Twinfinite : 80/100
- New Game Network : 79/100
- GamesBeat : 75/100
- IGN : 70/100
- VideoGamer : 70/100
- GameSpot : 70/100
- Gamer.nl : 70/100
- GamesRadar+ : 70/100
- Attack of the Fanboy : 70/100
- FANDOM : 70/100
- God is a Geek : 70/100
- USgamer : 60/100
- Push Square : 60/100
- Cubed3 : 60/100
- TheSixthAxis : 60/100
- Destructoid : 60/100
- We Got This Covered : 50/100
- App Trigger : 50/100
- Game Revolution : 50/100

Et le test de JeuxVidéo.com :



Puis celui de Gamekult :



Et pour finir, sa moyenne Metacritic actuelle :



Pour rappel, le jeu sort aujourd'hui...

Source : https://opencritic.com/game/6160/vampyr
    posted the 06/05/2018 at 05:31 AM by link49
