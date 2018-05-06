profile
Hitman
3
Likes
Likers
name : Hitman
platform : Xbox One
editor : Square Enix
developer : IO Interactive
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
342
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1967
visites since opening : 1818709
leblogdeshacka > blog
Hitman 2 en approche
Warner Bros. vient de lâcher un logo pour Hitman(dans le code source du site)


Plus qu'à attendre jeudi pour l'annonce du jeu avec un trailer et peut être du gameplay
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/05/2018 at 12:00 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/05/2018 at 12:05 AM
    Cette fois je vais attendre la version GOTY de la version GOTY.
    Hitman premier du nom m'aura servi de leçon
    bariste posted the 06/05/2018 at 12:17 AM
    Une bonne nouvelle !
    kinectical posted the 06/05/2018 at 12:38 AM
    ouroboros4 ils ont eu trop de mauvais commentaire je pense pas qu’ils vont faire la même erreur
    uit posted the 06/05/2018 at 12:54 AM
    Le format sera toujours en format épisodique... ce qui n'est pas pour me déplaire.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre