profile
Vampyr
5
Likes
Likers
name : Vampyr
platform : Xbox One
editor : Focus Home Interactive
developer : DONTNOD Entertainment
genre : adventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
342
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1963
visites since opening : 1814961
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Unboxing] Press Kit Vampyr
Comme d'habitude, la presse a droit à une belle édition pour Vampyr. Malheureusement, il n'y a pas de collector de disponible pour le jeu.



Le jeu sera disponible le 5 Juin
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/03/2018 at 03:34 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    victornewman posted the 06/03/2018 at 04:00 PM
    j'ai pas encore reçue mon press kit :'(
    skypirate posted the 06/03/2018 at 04:18 PM
    Curieux de voir ce que vont donner les tests même si je crains un avis global mitigé.
    kuroni posted the 06/03/2018 at 04:19 PM
    Tout le monde a le jeu, mais personne ne dit si les combats sont jouables ou pas.
    kinectical posted the 06/03/2018 at 05:04 PM
    Sur le site officiel Xbox il disais que le jeu avais un Xbox X anhancement mais d’après certain retour ya rien ....ça me fait chier un peu j’attend de voir les retour pour la version supérieur mais ce jeu m’intéresse quand même malgré les retour Dontnod mérite d’être encourager à continuer leur travail
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre