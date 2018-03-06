accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
spawnini
,
nobleswan
,
darkfoxx
,
torotoro59
,
link49
name :
Vampyr
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Focus Home Interactive
developer :
DONTNOD Entertainment
genre :
adventure
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
342
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
kamikaze1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
tlj
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
musm
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
amario
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
barberousse
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
plistter
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga42
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
thor
,
tvirus
,
lordguyver
,
keka
,
linkart
,
terminator
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
kaiden
,
carapuce
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
shiroyashagin
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
arquion
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
dude85
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
sorow
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cristaleus
,
rayzorx09
,
kaiserx
,
darksly
,
sorakairi86
,
celesnot
,
sojewsy
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
cort
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
tidusx59
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
kingcharlemegne
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
greatteacheroni
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
erosennin
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
narustorm
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
lion93
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
hibito
,
demon
,
myckes
,
monz666
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
iglooo
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
legend83
,
samus68
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
fuji
,
loweakgraph
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
finalyoz
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
galneryus
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
arubizok
,
zobiwan83
,
rixlos
,
jowy14
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
yanissou
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
sam42000
,
victornewman
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
megaman87
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
ostream
,
franck22
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
songokuu
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
snk
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
negan
,
biboys
,
sujetdelta
,
madness7
,
fandenutella
,
osiris
,
papichampote
,
waralex
,
shirosaki
,
furtifdor
,
e3ologue
,
noouns
,
smalfeur
,
sylphide
,
kpax69
,
runrunsekai
,
temporell
,
famimax
,
allan333
,
sultano
,
rkm18
,
apollokami
,
bigjunior
,
genjitakiya
,
ioop
,
hasselhoff
,
ekibyo
,
pokute
,
op4
,
suzukube
,
darkou62
,
mitenso
,
malikay
,
linkudo
,
trungz
,
mizuki
,
darknova
,
kurorolucifuru
,
maxff9
,
lautrek
,
akirasan
,
kisukeronin
,
kenjushi
,
kevisiano
,
bustadu95
,
chameau
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
tolgafury
,
lefab88
,
gareauxloups
,
matzel
,
hijikatamayora13
,
narukamisan
,
yogfei
,
asajap
,
siil
,
evilchris
,
micablo
,
fragdelapassion
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
naruto780
,
archesstat
,
bisba
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1963
visites since opening :
1814961
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Unboxing] Press Kit Vampyr
Comme d'habitude, la presse a droit à une belle édition pour Vampyr. Malheureusement, il n'y a pas de collector de disponible pour le jeu.
Le jeu sera disponible le 5 Juin
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/03/2018 at 03:34 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
4
)
victornewman
posted
the 06/03/2018 at 04:00 PM
j'ai pas encore reçue mon press kit :'(
skypirate
posted
the 06/03/2018 at 04:18 PM
Curieux de voir ce que vont donner les tests même si je crains un avis global mitigé.
kuroni
posted
the 06/03/2018 at 04:19 PM
Tout le monde a le jeu, mais personne ne dit si les combats sont jouables ou pas.
kinectical
posted
the 06/03/2018 at 05:04 PM
Sur le site officiel Xbox il disais que le jeu avais un Xbox X anhancement mais d’après certain retour ya rien ....ça me fait chier un peu j’attend de voir les retour pour la version supérieur mais ce jeu m’intéresse quand même malgré les retour Dontnod mérite d’être encourager à continuer leur travail
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo