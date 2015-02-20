profile
The Order 1886
name : The Order 1886
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Ready At Dawn Studios
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 02/20/2015
leonr4
leonr4
leonr4 > blog
The Order 1886 cette claque !


Je me refais en ce moment The Order 1886, même 3 ans après le jeu de Ready At Dawn impressionne toujours, franchement cette licence a du potentiel et je ne serais pas contre une suite plus travaillée sur le fond.































    posted the 06/03/2018 at 03:27 AM by leonr4
