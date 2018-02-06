La conférence aura lieu le 11 juin 2018 à 19h00 (heure française) et sera diffusée en live bien évidemment.
Kingdom Hearts 3 [PS4 / One]
Final Fantasy VII Remake [PS4 First]
Dragon Quest XI [PS4 / PC]
Left Alive [PS4 / PC]
The Avengers
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider [PS4 / PC / One]
Octopath Traveler [Switch]
Just Cause 4 ?? (leak Wallmart)
Life Is Strange 2 ?? (Tease de Dontnod)
Peut-être un Parasite Eve
ou un petit teasing concernant la licence Nier
? En tous cas, ils ont un gros line-up !
un petit teasing concernant la licence Near
Tu voulais dire la licence Nier ?