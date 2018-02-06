profile
Left Alive
10
Likes
Likers
name : Left Alive
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
73
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 635
visites since opening : 843127
sora78 > blog
all
E32018 : Le meilleur line-up sera pour Square Enix ?


La conférence aura lieu le 11 juin 2018 à 19h00 (heure française) et sera diffusée en live bien évidemment.




Kingdom Hearts 3 [PS4 / One]



Final Fantasy VII Remake [PS4 First]



Dragon Quest XI [PS4 / PC]



Left Alive [PS4 / PC]



The Avengers



Shadow Of The Tomb Raider [PS4 / PC / One]



Octopath Traveler [Switch]



Just Cause 4 ?? (leak Wallmart)



Life Is Strange 2 ?? (Tease de Dontnod)



Peut-être un Parasite Eve ou un petit teasing concernant la licence Nier? En tous cas, ils ont un gros line-up !

/ - 0
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:12 PM by sora78
    comments (16)
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:15 PM
    Curieux pour left alive tout de même
    shao posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:16 PM
    Y'a moyen!
    hyoga42 posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:18 PM
    Seuls Kingdom Hearts III et Life is Strange 2 m'intéressent dans cette liste...
    sora78 posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:20 PM
    hyoga42 ben c'est déjà pas mal
    e3ologue posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:21 PM
    Ouais y a moyen d'avoir un truc énorme
    hyoga42 posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:21 PM
    sora78 Ouep, il faut dire que j'ai déjà Dragon Quest XI, ça aide un peu...
    barberousse posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:22 PM
    Ça peut être sympathique en effet. Mais j’ai pas suivi, ils font une conf?
    sora78 posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:23 PM
    barberousse Yep, à 19h00 heure française lundi 11 juin
    yamy posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:24 PM
    Je me demande dans quelles conférences va être balancé FF7R ?
    sora78 posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:28 PM
    yamy Je vois un trailer à la conférence Square et du gameplay à celle de Sony.
    zekk posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:31 PM
    on aura peut être le troisème épisode bravely Default.
    yamy posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:38 PM
    sora78 Dans 2 conf carrément, ce serait cool mais il faudrait qu'il ait beaucoup de choses à montrer donc j'y crois moyen surtout que KH3 sera la vraie star de SE
    kabuki posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:51 PM
    C'est fort possible qu'ils fassent fort cette année
    rider288 posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:58 PM
    Manque DLC pour FFXV et un teaser pour FFXVI ou pas.
    birmou posted the 06/02/2018 at 02:03 PM
    sora78

    un petit teasing concernant la licence Near

    Tu voulais dire la licence Nier ?
    sora78 posted the 06/02/2018 at 02:06 PM
    birmou Oups merci
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre