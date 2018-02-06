profile
Far Cry 5
name : Far Cry 5
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - Xbox One
gat
gat
Far Cry 5 : screenshots perso









































Lorsque tu veux parcourir tranquillement la map du jeu.

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Gatsenberg1/media?lang=fr
    posted the 06/02/2018 at 12:25 PM by gat
    comments (9)
    kurosama posted the 06/02/2018 at 12:35 PM
    Ptain ouais le gif,ce jeu tu peux pas faire 2 metres sans avoir tous les ennemis au cul.
    mafacenligne posted the 06/02/2018 at 12:35 PM
    RMC découverte " le Montana et sa biodiversité "
    gat posted the 06/02/2018 at 12:44 PM
    kurosama Le pire, ce sont les ennemis en hélico et en avion. Ils te lâchent pas d'une semelle. Limite t'as l'impression qu'ils ont la vision Predator.
    kurosama posted the 06/02/2018 at 12:48 PM
    gat voila c'est ça,bon heureusement ça se calme un peu une foi le jeu terminé.
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/02/2018 at 12:52 PM
    Je ne vois pas de perso, juste des bras...
    osiris posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:03 PM
    Sur x en tout cas je l'ai trouvée plutôt impressionnant malgré le manque de diversité!
    Tu peut enlevée l'ATH avec les jumelles pour les captures c'est ce que je fesai souvent dommage qu'il n'est pas mis un mode photo
    gat posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:05 PM
    osiris J'aurais préféré le prendre sur One mais comme mon pote n'a qu'une PS4.
    barberousse posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:18 PM
    Tu lâches pas l’affaire avec Haze!
    gat posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:49 PM
    barberousse Look-moi cette couverture. (1ère photo puis en bas à gauche)
