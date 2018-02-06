accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
Far Cry 5 : screenshots perso
Lorsque tu veux parcourir tranquillement la map du jeu.
posted the 06/02/2018 at 12:25 PM by gat
kurosama
posted
the 06/02/2018 at 12:35 PM
Ptain ouais le gif,ce jeu tu peux pas faire 2 metres sans avoir tous les ennemis au cul.
mafacenligne
posted
the 06/02/2018 at 12:35 PM
RMC découverte " le Montana et sa biodiversité "
gat
posted
the 06/02/2018 at 12:44 PM
kurosama
Le pire, ce sont les ennemis en hélico et en avion. Ils te lâchent pas d'une semelle. Limite t'as l'impression qu'ils ont la vision Predator.
kurosama
posted
the 06/02/2018 at 12:48 PM
gat
voila c'est ça,bon heureusement ça se calme un peu une foi le jeu terminé.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/02/2018 at 12:52 PM
Je ne vois pas de perso, juste des bras...
osiris
posted
the 06/02/2018 at 01:03 PM
Sur x en tout cas je l'ai trouvée plutôt impressionnant malgré le manque de diversité!
Tu peut enlevée l'ATH avec les jumelles pour les captures c'est ce que je fesai souvent dommage qu'il n'est pas mis un mode photo
gat
posted
the 06/02/2018 at 01:05 PM
osiris
J'aurais préféré le prendre sur One mais comme mon pote n'a qu'une PS4.
barberousse
posted
the 06/02/2018 at 01:18 PM
Tu lâches pas l’affaire avec Haze!
gat
posted
the 06/02/2018 at 01:49 PM
barberousse
Look-moi cette
couverture
.
(1ère photo puis en bas à gauche)
Tu peut enlevée l'ATH avec les jumelles pour les captures c'est ce que je fesai souvent dommage qu'il n'est pas mis un mode photo