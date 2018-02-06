profile
Anthem
3
name : Anthem
platform : Xbox One
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : BioWare
genre : RPG
multiplayer : oui (coop)
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
kurosama
kurosama
articles : 768
visites since opening : 734103
kurosama > blog
Anthem teaser
Pas grand chose,en attendant L'E3.
    posted the 06/02/2018 at 12:59 AM by kurosama
    comments (2)
    shambala93 posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:05 AM
    Par pitié tout sauf un destiny like
    jesuisunefleur posted the 06/02/2018 at 01:07 AM
    Ce sera un Destiny like ca a été vaguement dis
