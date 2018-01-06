profile
Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
name : Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Re2 remake bientôt des nouvelles ?
https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/capcom-division-1-lance-un-tout-nouveau-podcast-89538

Je suis sur le tel, plus internet après l'orage.
Jeuxvideolive. Com - https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/capcom-division-1-lance-un-tout-nouveau-podcast-89538
    posted the 06/01/2018 at 06:00 PM by biboys
    comments (10)
    raph64 posted the 06/01/2018 at 06:02 PM
    Un torrent de larmes va pleuvoir sur Gamekyo on dirait
    sora78 posted the 06/01/2018 at 06:07 PM
    Attends coco, l'E3 c'est dans une semaine.
    minbox posted the 06/01/2018 at 06:07 PM
    Ça va le faire l'ami
    raph64 posted the 06/01/2018 at 06:09 PM
    Plus que 10 jours, 10 putain de jours. On entre dans la phase finale de la hype
    biboys posted the 06/01/2018 at 06:20 PM
    raph64 la hype grandit de jour en jours...

    sora78

    minbox j'espère, je touche du creepers ça porte chance à ce qu'il paraît
    minbox posted the 06/01/2018 at 06:27 PM
    biboys lol
    ravyxxs posted the 06/01/2018 at 06:30 PM
    Mais soyez patient bon sang, l'E3 c'est dans une semaine ! En aurait dit des gosses.
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/01/2018 at 06:45 PM
    Claire et Léon ne seront pas à Los Angeles car ils sont malheureusement bloqués à Raccoon City
    biboys posted the 06/01/2018 at 06:52 PM
    icebergbrulant
    docteurdeggman posted the 06/01/2018 at 07:14 PM
    J'ai l'impression que ça fait 50 ans que je lis ça
