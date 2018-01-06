accueil
name :
Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
Re2 remake bientôt des nouvelles ?
https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/capcom-division-1-lance-un-tout-nouveau-podcast-89538
Je suis sur le tel, plus internet après l'orage.
Jeuxvideolive. Com
-
https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/capcom-division-1-lance-un-tout-nouveau-podcast-89538
posted the 06/01/2018 at 06:00 PM by
biboys
comments (
10
)
raph64
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 06:02 PM
Un torrent de larmes va pleuvoir sur Gamekyo on dirait
sora78
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 06:07 PM
Attends coco, l'E3 c'est dans une semaine.
minbox
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 06:07 PM
Ça va le faire l'ami
raph64
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 06:09 PM
Plus que 10 jours, 10 putain de jours. On entre dans la phase finale de la hype
biboys
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 06:20 PM
raph64
la hype grandit de jour en jours...
sora78
minbox
j'espère, je touche du creepers ça porte chance à ce qu'il paraît
minbox
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 06:27 PM
biboys
lol
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 06:30 PM
Mais soyez patient bon sang, l'E3 c'est dans une semaine ! En aurait dit des gosses.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 06:45 PM
Claire et Léon ne seront pas à Los Angeles car ils sont malheureusement bloqués à Raccoon City
biboys
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 06:52 PM
icebergbrulant
docteurdeggman
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 07:14 PM
J'ai l'impression que ça fait 50 ans que je lis ça
sora78
