Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana
name : Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : NIS America
developer : Falcom
genre : action-RPG
link49
link49
YS VIII : Un peu de gameplay sur Nintendo Switch
Multi


Voici une Information autour du jeu Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana :



NIS America diffuse une nouvelle vidéo pour promouvoir la version Nintendo Switch :



Pour rappel, celle-ci sortira le 29 juin...

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/ys-viii-switch-gameplay-trailer/
    posted the 06/01/2018 at 04:30 PM by link49
    comments (4)
    raph64 posted the 06/01/2018 at 04:32 PM
    J'invoque Hyoga42 !
    link49 posted the 06/01/2018 at 04:33 PM
    Raph64 Tu as raté ton invocation...
    raph64 posted the 06/01/2018 at 04:36 PM
    Link49 c'est vrai j'avais tapé Hyoga57 au lieu de Hyoga42

    J'espère que mon invocation raté n'aura pas eu d'effet négatif sur les stats de Hyo'
    link49 posted the 06/01/2018 at 04:40 PM
    Raph64

    En tout cas, je garde ma version PsVita personnellement...
