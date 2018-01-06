accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action
add a press review
gat
Death Stranding : un artwork en attendant l'E3
Twitter
-
https://twitter.com/Gamer_XI/status/1002202284456120320
posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:07 PM by gat
gat
comments (18)
18
)
goldmen33
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 03:12 PM
Downgrade!!
gantzeur
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 03:13 PM
c'est pas un truc officiel j'ai l'impression
sonilka
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 03:15 PM
Tellement hate de voir du gameplay. La dernière vidéo était juste folle niveau ambiance et mise en scène
maxleresistant
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 03:15 PM
De loin le projet le plus intrigant de la gen. Je me demande si on aura peut etre une date de sortie a cet E3. Quand je dit date je pense plutot période, genre "2019" ou "fin 2019"
Mais bon je pense que le jeu est tellement ambitieux qu'on est pas prêt de le voir.
ni2bo2
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 03:15 PM
gantzeur
nope rien d'officiel ca se voit!!!!!
gat
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 03:16 PM
gantzeur
Nop.
maxleresistant
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 03:17 PM
ni2bo2
c'est vrai qu'en y regardant plus d'une demi seconde, c'est évident lol.
gantzeur
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 03:19 PM
En tout cas j'ai hâte d'être à la conf Sony pour le voir sur le showfloor et le vivre en live , je vais me faire pipi dessus
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 03:24 PM
Merci koji , maintenant on sais d ou viens la mousse verte de l autre fois
spawnini
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 03:25 PM
gantzeur
vivement la ps5
birmou
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 03:33 PM
Merci Sony de donner a Kojidieu les moyens de ses ambitions
minbox
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 03:48 PM
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 03:49 PM
L'artwork est complètement gâché !!
Y a un gars qui s'est amusé à mettre sa main dessus !!
Je suis sûr que c'est un employé de Konami !!
anakaris
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 04:13 PM
Cet artwork confirme que le jeu est en exclu temporaire et que de toute façon gr&ztavsl_à_é"vx546ezz5vcr5grç-'( ...
uit
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 04:16 PM
Icebergbrulant
gantzeur
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 04:40 PM
spawnini
ma PS5 cette console de rêve !
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 04:40 PM
birmou
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 04:45 PM
icebergbrulant
