name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action
gat
articles : 1883
visites since opening : 2053047
gat > blog
Death Stranding : un artwork en attendant l'E3
Twitter - https://twitter.com/Gamer_XI/status/1002202284456120320
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:07 PM by gat
    comments (18)
    goldmen33 posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:12 PM
    Downgrade!!
    gantzeur posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:13 PM
    c'est pas un truc officiel j'ai l'impression
    sonilka posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:15 PM
    Tellement hate de voir du gameplay. La dernière vidéo était juste folle niveau ambiance et mise en scène
    maxleresistant posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:15 PM
    De loin le projet le plus intrigant de la gen. Je me demande si on aura peut etre une date de sortie a cet E3. Quand je dit date je pense plutot période, genre "2019" ou "fin 2019"

    Mais bon je pense que le jeu est tellement ambitieux qu'on est pas prêt de le voir.
    ni2bo2 posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:15 PM
    gantzeur nope rien d'officiel ca se voit!!!!!
    gat posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:16 PM
    gantzeur Nop.
    maxleresistant posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:17 PM
    ni2bo2 c'est vrai qu'en y regardant plus d'une demi seconde, c'est évident lol.
    gantzeur posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:19 PM
    En tout cas j'ai hâte d'être à la conf Sony pour le voir sur le showfloor et le vivre en live , je vais me faire pipi dessus
    ducknsexe posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:24 PM
    Merci koji , maintenant on sais d ou viens la mousse verte de l autre fois
    spawnini posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:25 PM
    gantzeur vivement la ps5
    birmou posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:33 PM
    Merci Sony de donner a Kojidieu les moyens de ses ambitions
    minbox posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:48 PM
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:49 PM
    L'artwork est complètement gâché !!

    Y a un gars qui s'est amusé à mettre sa main dessus !!
    Je suis sûr que c'est un employé de Konami !!

    anakaris posted the 06/01/2018 at 04:13 PM
    Cet artwork confirme que le jeu est en exclu temporaire et que de toute façon gr&ztavsl_à_é"vx546ezz5vcr5grç-'( ...
    uit posted the 06/01/2018 at 04:16 PM
    Icebergbrulant
    gantzeur posted the 06/01/2018 at 04:40 PM
    spawnini ma PS5 cette console de rêve !
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/01/2018 at 04:40 PM
    birmou posted the 06/01/2018 at 04:45 PM
    icebergbrulant
