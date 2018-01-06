profile
all
Star Ocean: Anamnesis annoncé en Occident
On ne l'attendais pas mais le F2P Star Ocean: Anamnesis arrivera bien en occident et il est deja possible de s'enregistrer sur Android.
Petite video de gameplay avec le doublage anglais




ajouter une source - http://www.siliconera.com/2018/06/01/star-ocean-anamnesis-headed-westward-gets-first-footage-english-dubs/
    posted the 06/01/2018 at 02:42 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    chronos posted the 06/01/2018 at 02:54 PM
    Spoiler : Il ne sera pas traduit en français
    hyoga42 posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:06 PM
    chronos Traduction : personne n'y jouera...
    birmou posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:23 PM
    Fuck Square
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 06/01/2018 at 03:25 PM
    chronos hyoga42 C'est pas comme si la série avait un succés fou cette dernière décennie ici.
    anakaris posted the 06/01/2018 at 04:11 PM
    hijikatamayora13 c'est pas comme si ces vieilles baltringues avaient fait des efforts pour la maintenir en vie, peu importe que ce soit en Europe ou au Japon. Nuance.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/01/2018 at 04:13 PM
    Square Enix commence a me sortir par les yeux , si KH3 n' est pas le Hit que j' attend je vais ......
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 06/01/2018 at 04:24 PM
    anakaris C'est vrai après ils vont nous sortir que les joueurs font pas d'efforts pour supporter SO en France et occident et donc nous boycotté, le dilemme du hérisson.
