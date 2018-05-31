profile
Aassassin's Creed Odyssey annoncé officiellement
    posted the 05/31/2018 at 11:46 PM by beppop
    comments (19)
    neo810 posted the 05/31/2018 at 11:48 PM
    midomashakil posted the 05/31/2018 at 11:48 PM
    www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDIw-7PrQuI&feature=youtu.be
    koji posted the 05/31/2018 at 11:49 PM
    manque le 'this is sparta'
    beppop posted the 05/31/2018 at 11:50 PM
    midomashakil
    misterpixel posted the 05/31/2018 at 11:50 PM
    A mon avis vu le temps de dev on risque d’avoir beaucoup de recyclage, à voir.
    svr posted the 05/31/2018 at 11:51 PM
    Je pense que sous la pression des leaks, ils ont été obligés de l'annoncer.
    Sinon sympa le logo et la référence à 300.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/31/2018 at 11:54 PM
    Dans l'industrie les faux leaks sont légion et Ubi nous fait le coup chaque année pour moi ça ne fait aucuns doutes.

    misterpixel Compte sur eux pour ça le plus gros du budget iras dans la com.
    beppop posted the 05/31/2018 at 11:56 PM
    misterpixel
    il ya 3 équipe je crois


    Team AC Black Flague (2013) > AC origins (2017)
    Team AC Unity (2014) > surement AC Odissey (2018 ? )
    bladagun posted the 05/31/2018 at 11:57 PM
    Bon C'est reparti pour un AC par an ?
    foxstep posted the 05/31/2018 at 11:58 PM
    Le compte Kaz Hirai toujours au TOP

    https://twitter.com/KazHiraiCEO/status/1002334374526967808
    marchand2sable posted the 06/01/2018 at 12:00 AM
    C'est un spam cette licence
    starlight posted the 06/01/2018 at 12:01 AM
    Ce sera le Brotherhood de AC Origins, a n'en pas douter...
    misterpixel posted the 06/01/2018 at 12:02 AM
    beppop Ah d’accord, pour autant ça risque de devenir redondant un AC annuel... :/
    minbox posted the 06/01/2018 at 12:04 AM
    bladagun le bon rythme
    foxstep posted the 06/01/2018 at 12:09 AM
    starlight Non vu qu'on y jouera pas Bayek.
    marchand2sable posted the 06/01/2018 at 12:10 AM
    Au passage le kick est super crédible et réaliste bravo
    jwolf posted the 06/01/2018 at 12:12 AM
    Et c' est reparti ...
    J' ai presque envie d' arrêté le jeux video
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/01/2018 at 12:17 AM
    beppop Bien joué mec
    Vivement plus d'infos
    furtifdor posted the 06/01/2018 at 12:20 AM
    Je pensais qu'ils allaient alterner une année sur l'autre....
    Bon, a voir, j'ia meme pas encore dosé Origins alors celui là....
