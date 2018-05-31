accueil
profile
239
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
beppop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
42
visites since opening :
59051
beppop
> blog
Aassassin's Creed Odyssey annoncé officiellement
Rendez vous à l'E3
https://twitter.com/assassinscreed/status/1002331391789617152
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/31/2018 at 11:46 PM by
beppop
comments (
19
)
neo810
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 11:48 PM
midomashakil
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 11:48 PM
www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDIw-7PrQuI&feature=youtu.be
koji
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 11:49 PM
manque le 'this is sparta'
beppop
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 11:50 PM
midomashakil
misterpixel
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 11:50 PM
A mon avis vu le temps de dev on risque d’avoir beaucoup de recyclage, à voir.
svr
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 11:51 PM
Je pense que sous la pression des leaks, ils ont été obligés de l'annoncer.
Sinon sympa le logo et la référence à 300.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 11:54 PM
Dans l'industrie les faux leaks sont légion et Ubi nous fait le coup chaque année pour moi ça ne fait aucuns doutes.
misterpixel
Compte sur eux pour ça le plus gros du budget iras dans la com.
beppop
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 11:56 PM
misterpixel
il ya 3 équipe je crois
Team AC Black Flague (2013) > AC origins (2017)
Team AC Unity (2014) > surement AC Odissey (2018 ? )
bladagun
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 11:57 PM
Bon C'est reparti pour un AC par an ?
foxstep
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 11:58 PM
Le compte Kaz Hirai toujours au TOP
https://twitter.com/KazHiraiCEO/status/1002334374526967808
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 12:00 AM
C'est un spam cette licence
starlight
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 12:01 AM
Ce sera le Brotherhood de AC Origins, a n'en pas douter...
misterpixel
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 12:02 AM
beppop
Ah d’accord, pour autant ça risque de devenir redondant un AC annuel... :/
minbox
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 12:04 AM
bladagun
le bon rythme
foxstep
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 12:09 AM
starlight
Non vu qu'on y jouera pas Bayek.
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 12:10 AM
Au passage le kick est super crédible et réaliste bravo
jwolf
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 12:12 AM
Et c' est reparti ...
J' ai presque envie d' arrêté le jeux video
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 12:17 AM
beppop
Bien joué mec
Vivement plus d'infos
furtifdor
posted
the 06/01/2018 at 12:20 AM
Je pensais qu'ils allaient alterner une année sur l'autre....
Bon, a voir, j'ia meme pas encore dosé Origins alors celui là....
