name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
kurosama
120
Likes
Likers
kurosama
articles : 765
visites since opening : 730505
kurosama > blog
Un peu de Days Gone
    posted the 05/31/2018 at 10:55 PM by kurosama
    comments (5)
    minbox posted the 05/31/2018 at 11:02 PM
    lightning posted the 05/31/2018 at 11:15 PM
    remboursez c'et un montage d'ancienne vidéo

    j'imagine que le prochain trailer sera à l'E3 avec une fenetre de sortie
    aiolia081 posted the 05/31/2018 at 11:19 PM
    Je vais arrêter de regarder des vidéos du jeu, plus j'en vois et plus je me fais chier.
    ryonarushima971 posted the 06/01/2018 at 12:06 AM
    J essaie mais je ne suis vraiment pas hypé
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/01/2018 at 12:19 AM
    Perso, il me tente grave ce jeu
